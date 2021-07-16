Sports Illustrated home
Report: JaVale McGee, Keldon Johnson to Join Team USA Olympic Roster

Author:
Publish date:

Nuggets center JaVale McGee and Spurs forward Keldon Johnson will replace Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Cavaliers forward Kevin Love on the 12-person Team USA roster, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Beal was taken off Team USA's roster on Thursday due to COVID-19 protocols. While Love has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics, citing his continued recovery from a right calf injury as the reason for his departure.

Pistons forward Jerami Grant was also placed in the health and safety protocols on Thursday, though it's unclear if he will be able to take part in the Olympics.

The 33-year-old McGee played 46 combined games this past NBA season after stints with both the Cavaliers and Nuggets. He averaged just 14.7 minutes this season, averaging 7.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. 

Johnson, 21, started 67 of 69 games for the Spurs this past season, averaging 12.8 points and six rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game. 

He has been in Las Vegas as a member of the Team USA Select Team. According to ESPN, he has developed into a favorite of decision-makers and staff, which includes Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. 

Group play for Team USA in Tokyo will begin on July 26 against France. The Americans will play in Group A alongside France, Iran and the Czech Republic as they seek their fourth straight gold medal. 

