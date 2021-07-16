Sports Illustrated home
Report: Kevin Love Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics

Author:
Publish date:

Team USA forward Kevin Love has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Love cited his continued recovery from a right calf injury as the reason for his departure from Team USA.

"I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA," Love said in a statement, per Wojnarowski. "But you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level and I am just not there yet."

Love is the second Team USA player to exit the team's roster for Tokyo in the last two days. Bradley Beal was taken off Team USA's roster on Thursday due to COVID-19 protocols. No replacement has been announced for both Beal and Love as of Friday morning. 

Team USA has lost two of its three exhibitions prior to the Tokyo Games, including losses to Nigeria and Australia. Its contest with Argentina on Thursday was canceled "out of an abundance of caution" as both Beal and Team USA forward Jerami Grant were placed in the health and safety protocols. 

Group play for Team USA in Tokyo will begin on July 26 against France. The Americans will play in Group A alongside France, Iran and the Czech Republic as they seek their fourth straight gold medal. 

