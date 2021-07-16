Sports Illustrated home
Report: Wizards to Hire Wes Unseld Jr. As Next Head Coach

The Wizards are reportedly nearing an agreement to hire Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. to be the franchise's next head coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The two sides are expected to begin contract negotiations Saturday, with both parties anticipating it will result in an agreement.

Unseld has been with Denver since 2015. He was elevated to associate head coach in December 2020, and has been credited with overseeing the team's defensive game plans. Unseld had previously worked as an assistant coach with the Wizards, Warriors and Magic after beginning his NBA coaching career in 2005.

Unseld is the son of Hall of Famer Wes Unseld Sr., who spent his entire career with the Washington franchise. He was the league's MVP in 1969 and was named MVP of the 1978 NBA Finals. A five-time All-Star, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

After his playing days, Unseld Sr. served as an assistant coach for Washington before being promoted to head coach from 1988-94.

The younger Unseld takes over for the Wizards after the franchise parted ways with Scott Brooks. In five seasons at the helm, Brooks led Washington to the playoffs three times, including a first-round exit this year. The Wizards have finished with a losing record in each of the past three seasons.

