Source: Scott Brooks, Wizards Part Ways

Sources: Wizards, Scott Brooks Part Ways After Failing to Agree on New Deal

The Wizards are parting ways with head coach Scott Brooks after the two sides couldn't reach an agreement on a new contract, a source told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the news.

The coach's current deal expired after the playoffs.

The Wizards were eliminated in the first round of the postseason by the East's top-seeded 76ers. Washington (34–38) finished with the No. 8 seed, advancing to the playoffs via the play-in tournament, before running into Philadelphia.

Brooks signed with the Wizards in 2016, and compiled a record of 183–207 in five seasons with the team. His best season came in his first year during the '16–17 campaign, when the team finished 49–33 and reached the second round.

Since then, the Wizards have reached the postseason twice but failed to advance past the first round in either appearance.

The Wizards are one of six teams with a coaching vacancy, joining the Pelicans, Trail Blazers, Celtics, Magic and Pacers.

This story will be updated.

