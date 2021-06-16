Source: Scott Brooks, Wizards Part Ways

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Sources: Wizards, Scott Brooks Part Ways After Failing to Agree on New Deal

Author:
Publish date:

The Wizards are parting ways with head coach Scott Brooks after the two sides couldn't reach an agreement on a new contract, a source told Sports Illustrated's Chris MannixESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the news. 

The coach's current deal expired after the playoffs. 

The Wizards were eliminated in the first round of the postseason by the East's top-seeded 76ers. Washington (34–38) finished with the No. 8 seed, advancing to the playoffs via the play-in tournament, before running into Philadelphia.

Brooks signed with the Wizards in 2016, and compiled a record of 183–207 in five seasons with the team. His best season came in his first year during the '16–17 campaign, when the team finished 49–33 and reached the second round. 

Since then, the Wizards have reached the postseason twice but failed to advance past the first round in either appearance. 

The Wizards are one of six teams with a coaching vacancy, joining the Pelicans, Trail Blazers, Celtics, Magic and Pacers. 

This story will be updated. 

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

arizona-state-sun-devils
College Football

Report: NCAA Investigating ASU for Recruiting Violations

The NCAA is investigating Arizona State over alleged improper benefits for high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period.

Finland is playing in its first major tournament
Soccer

Finland's Feat: Reaching Euro 2020—and Having Hope for More

Finland fell short of a second win in as many matches and has a tall task to reach the last 16, but being at the Euros and still having a chance remains a major achievement.

Man City celebrate the Premier League title.
Soccer

Premier League Schedule Released, Man City to Open at Tottenham

Manchester City will open its title defense at Tottenham on Aug. 14 after the full Premier League schedule was released Wednesday.

novak-djokovic-mailbag-lead
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: What We Learned from the 2021 French Open

Putting a bow on the 2021 French Open with final thoughts on the year's second major, including the Djokovic-Nadal semifinals match, Barbara Krejcikova's chance at Wimbledon and more.

Lorenzo Insigne scores against Turkey.
Soccer

How to Watch Italy vs. Switzerland

How to watch the Euros group stage match between Italy and Switzerland on Wednesday, June 16.

Scott Brooks with the Wizards
NBA

Source: Scott Brooks, Wizards Part Ways

A source told "Sports Illustrated" the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension and decided to part ways.

jalen-hurts-philadelphia-eagles
Play
Fantasy

2021 Philadelphia Eagles Fantasy Team Outlook: Jalen Hurts has QB1 Upside

A fantasy football breakdown of the Philadelphia Eagles by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs.

Benjamin-Pavard-Injury-France
Soccer

Pavard Felt 'KO'd for About 10-15 Seconds' After Hit to Head

The France defender took a knee to the side of the head in Tuesday's win over Germany at Euro 2020.