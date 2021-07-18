Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Giannis Dunks Game-Winning Alley-Oop to Take Game 5 Over Suns

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Milwaukee was up by one point with 19 seconds remaining and Phoenix's leading scorer, Devin Booker, had the ball. Booker was looking to add a game-winner to his already impressive box score but Jrue Holiday had other plans. 

Holiday ripped the ball from Booker and only Suns point guard Chris Paul was between him and the basket on the fast break. But Holiday saw forward Giannis Antetokounmpo streaking down the court and threw it up to only where he could slam it home. 

The two-time MVP slammed down the violent dunk on Paul and was fouled in the process to seal the game for the Bucks. The home crowd's life was snatched from out of its chest. 

Antetokounmpo went on to miss the free throw but grabbed the offensive rebound to put an end to any would-be miracle. The Bucks won 123–119 and now return to Fiserv Forum with a 3–2 series lead and one game away from their first championship since 1971. 

Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Booker led all scorers with 40 points. 

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) in the second half against the Phoenix Suns during game five of the 2021 NBA Finals
NBA

Bucks' Unconventional Big 3 Shines in Pivotal Game 5 Win

Behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday the Bucks are peaking at the right time and just one win away from an NBA championship.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reaches for the ball in the first half against the Phoenix Suns during game five of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena.
NBA

Giannis's Alley-Oop Dunk Seals Game 5 Win

Jrue Holiday's steal step up a huge alley-oop dunk for Giannis Antetokounmpo that ended up being the nail in the coffin in Game 5.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Seizing His NBA Finals Moment

Forget the labels. The superstar has been sensational in the Finals and his legacy is still taking form.

The Nationals logo.
MLB

Three Shot Outside Nationals Park, Game Postponed

A shooting occurred outside the third base gate at Nationals Park during Saturday night's game.

Jacob Stallings hits game-winning grand slam over Mets.
MLB

Jacob Stallings Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam to Edge Mets

The Pirates were down 6–0 to start the eighth inning but scored nine runs in the last two frames.

Big E appears on stage before a WWE event
Wrestling

Big E Ready to Climb the Next Step at 'Money in the Bank'

A victory in the 'Money in the Bank' ladder match would serve as the next step in Big E’s career ascent.

Texas A&M logo on a pylon.
Play
College Football

Two Aggies Players to be Paid $10K Each for Interviews

Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller and safety Demani Richardson will each be paid $10,000 for exclusive interviews with TexAgs.com ahead of SEC Media Days.

Gui Khury at the X Games.
More Sports

Khury Lands First 1080 on Vert Ramp in Competition at Age 12

Gui Khury became the first person to ever land the 1080 on a vert ramp in competition and did it in from of Tony Hawk.