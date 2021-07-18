Giannis's Alley-Oop Dunk Seals Game 5 Win

Milwaukee was up by one point with 19 seconds remaining and Phoenix's leading scorer, Devin Booker, had the ball. Booker was looking to add a game-winner to his already impressive box score but Jrue Holiday had other plans.

Holiday ripped the ball from Booker and only Suns point guard Chris Paul was between him and the basket on the fast break. But Holiday saw forward Giannis Antetokounmpo streaking down the court and threw it up to only where he could slam it home.

The two-time MVP slammed down the violent dunk on Paul and was fouled in the process to seal the game for the Bucks. The home crowd's life was snatched from out of its chest.

Antetokounmpo went on to miss the free throw but grabbed the offensive rebound to put an end to any would-be miracle. The Bucks won 123–119 and now return to Fiserv Forum with a 3–2 series lead and one game away from their first championship since 1971.

Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Booker led all scorers with 40 points.

