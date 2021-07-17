Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Jared Butler Cleared for NBA by Fitness-to-Play Panel

Author:
Publish date:

Former Baylor star Jared Butler has been cleared by the NBA's fitness-to-play panel, Butler confirmed on Twitter. With the clearance, Butler can now take part in pre-draft on-court activities and of course play in the NBA.

The Athletic reported that Butler was referred to the panel in June and there was a chance that his NBA career was over before it ever started.

The panel consists of three physicians that determine if players are allowed to be medically cleared to play in the NBA. It's unclear why Butler was referred to the panel, but nonetheless, he will hear his name be called on draft day. 

The panel was created in 2017 and deals with potentially life-threatening situations. Specifically, cardiac illnesses and conditions as well as blood clots and other blood conditions and disorders. It was initially created for former Heat forward Chris Bosh when his career was essentially ended by a condition he developed caused by blood clots he suffered from. 

But hopefully, Butler will have a long NBA career now that his health is in order. 

The star point guard was named the NCAA Final Four Outstanding Player for leading Baylor to a national championship and was widely considered a lottery pick in this month's NBA draft before the report of his undisclosed medical condition. It remains to be seen how it could affect his draft stock. Butler was forced to miss the draft combine and any on-court activities while the panel decided his fate.  

The draft will be at the Barclays Center on July 29 on ABC and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. 

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jared Butler after winning the National Championship with Baylor.
NBA

Jared Butler Medically Cleared to Play in NBA

Former Baylor star Jared Butler was referred to the fitness-to-play panel in June and faced the possibility of not being allowed to play in the NBA.

wes unseld jr
NBA

Wes Unseld Jr. Hired As Wizards' Next Head Coach

Unseld has been an assistant with the Nuggets since 2015, and is the son of Washington legend and Hall of Famer Wes Unseld Sr.

Jul 2, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn (33) pitches the ball during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
MLB

Lance Lynn, White Sox Agree to Two-Year, $38M extension

The right-handed pitcher, who appeared in his first All-Star game in nearly a decade on Tuesday, is currently 9–3 with 105 strikeouts.

X163275_TK1_00053.v3
Play
College Football

Tyler Booker Reveals College Decision

A whirlwind visit period in June and some advice from family helped the elite OL settle on his choice of school.

Germany's Olympic team in a training session.
Soccer

German Olympic Team Walks Off Field After Alleged Racial Abuse

The German Olympic soccer team cut short its exhibition vs. Honduras after an alleged racist incident involving defender Jordan Torunarigha.

A view of Tokyo before the Olympics.
Olympics

First Resident of Olympic Village Tests Positive for COVID-19

Just six days before the opening ceremony, the first positive case in the Olympic Village was identified as a “games-concerned personnel."

christen-press-april-ross
Play
Olympics

Five U.S. Women Looking for Redemption in Tokyo

Whether they’re gunning for their first medal or another gold, these athletes have unfinished business in the Olympics.

jake cronenworth
MLB

Jake Cronenworth Hits for Cycle As Padres Rout Nats

Cronenworth became the third player in Padres history to hit for the cycle, as San Diego beat Washington, 24-8.