COVID-19 Protocols Sideline Thanasis, Bucks Staff Members

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said he won't have a full staff for Game 5 of the NBA Finals as multiple staff members and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are in COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Bucks assistant Josh Oppenheimer will not be on the bench for the matchup. This marks the third consecutive game Oppenheimer has been absent from the Bucks' bench. 

But, Milwaukee was not the only one impacted by the league's health and safety protocols. NBA official Sean Wright is unable to officiate Game 5, and James Williams stepped in to be the umpire, according to NBA Communications. 

The Athletic's Shams Charania broke the news about Thanasis, the older brother of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, earlier Saturday evening. He played 93 seconds of the Bucks' Game 3 win, his only appearance through the first four games of the NBA Finals. 

The Suns had previously been impacted by the novel coronavirus this playoff season when star Chris Paul tested positive, missing the first two games of the Western Conference Finals. 

The series is tied 2-2, and tipoff is slated for 9:00 p.m. ET. 

