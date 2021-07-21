Bobby Portis Is Unlikely Hero for Bucks

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Bobby Portis Steals the Show in Bucks Championship Win

Author:
Publish date:

Giannis Antetokounmpo is undoubtedly the star of the newly crowned champion Bucks, but Bobby Portis now holds a special place in the City of Milwaukee. 

Or how Jrue Holiday put it in the team's postgame celebration, he has the keys to the city. 

Portis solidified himself as a key player off the bench for the Bucks' title run and had his moment after the game. 

Get SI’s Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship Commemorative Issue

"It means the world," Portis said. "For 10 months straight, I was at home just working out, really depressed, just real down on myself on not being invited to the bubble with my team. Coming here was the best thing to ever happen to me, man."  

Portis played for the Knicks during the 2019–20 season but was later released in Nov. 2020 before signing with the Bucks just days later.

Portis scored 16 points in Game 6 and had some memorable moments down the stretch. The first being an interaction with Chris Paul that seemingly foreshadowed the game's outcome with Portis laughing at Paul after the point guard was arguing with an official. 

Minutes later, he was called for a foul on Jae Crowder to his surprise and proceeded to high-step all the way down the court and got called for a technical foul for his outburst. 

Paul went on to miss the technical free throw and the rest is history. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) accepts the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award from NBA commissioner Adam Silver after game six of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Suns
Play
NBA

LeBron on Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'Greek Freak is HOOPING'

The young player from Athens, Greece carried the Bucks to their first NBA title since 1971 after scoring 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with the NBA Finals MVP Trophy following the game against the Phoenix Suns following game six of the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum.
NBA

Giannis Named NBA Finals MVP After Dominant Game 6

Antetokounmpo posted a 50-point performance in Gamer 6, only the seventh player to have a 50-point game in the Finals.

giannis-social-reaccs
NBA

Giannis Shares Moment With Brother After Winning NBA Title

Giannis let his brother, Thanasis, know that he is a NBA champion.

Bobby Portis celebrates after a play.
NBA

Bobby Portis Is Unlikely Hero for Bucks

Bobby Portis said he was down and depressed after not being able to play in the bubble last season, but now he is a key player in a Bucks championship team.

deer district
NBA

Thousands of Fans Pack Deer District for Game 6 of Finals

The COVID-19 global pandemic did not stop thousands of fans from gathering outside of the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee ahead of Suns-Bucks Game 6.

giannis-antetokounmpo
NBA

Bucks' Title Marks Satisfying Ending to Difficult Season

Giannis Antetokounmpo's first championship is a welcome sight after one of the more difficult seasons in NBA history.

Bucks_Site
NBA

Bucks Beat Suns in Game 6 to Win First Title in 50 Years

Giannis Antetokounmpo had finished with 50 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks in Game 6 to win his first NBA championship

Deion Sanders at SWAC Media Day.
College Football

Sanders to Reporters at Media Day: 'Don't Call Me Deion'

Deion Sanders told reporters to not refer to him by his first name and added "you don't call Nick Saban, 'Nick.' Don't call me Deion."