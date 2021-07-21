Thousands of Fans Pack Deer District for Game 6 of Finals

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Thousands of Fans Flood Deer District As Suns and Bucks Battle in Game 6 of NBA Finals

The COVID-19 global pandemic did not stop thousands of fans from gathering outside of the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee as the Suns and Bucks duked it out in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. 

The Bucks extended Deer District, the outdoor plaza, to accommodate as many as 65,000 fans in preparation for the hometown advantage. During Game 5 in Phoenix, over 35,000 people gathered to cheer on Milwaukee. 

But on Tuesday night, the crowd only seemed to grow over time, creating an atmosphere that resembled life before the global pandemic took over the world. Just two hours before tipoff, there were occasionally pockets of space between groups. 

But by the time the game began, fans were packed shoulder-to-shoulder. 

If the Bucks win, it'll mark the franchise's first NBA title since 1971. Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the team throughout the series, whether it was an absurd game-saving block, emphatic dunks or wild stats like his 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Game 5. 

Milwaukee now trails the Suns, 47-42, at halftime after leading the first quarter, 29-16. 

