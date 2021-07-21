Giannis Shares Moment With Brother After Winning NBA Title

Sports Illustrated home
Giannis Antetokounmpo to His Brother After Winning NBA Title: 'I Am a Champion'

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Moments after Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to its first championship in 50 years, the 2021 NBA Finals MVP went to Instagram to share his excitement with his brother, Thanasis, on winning a NBA title.

"I am a f---ing champion," Antetokounmpo said. "Nobody can say s--- to me!”

With the historic championship and a 105-98 win over the Suns, the Bucks end their half-century title drought, the fifth-longest in NBA history. 

Thanasis, the older brother of the NBA Finals MVP, did not play in Game 6 Tuesday night nor Game 5 on Saturday after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols. 

Giannis became the first player in NBA history to average 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on 60% shooting in an NBA Finals series. He posted a masterful performance on Tuesday, recording 50 points, 14 rebounds while finishing with an eye-popping 17-of-19 from the free throw line. He is only the seventh player to have a 50-point game in the Finals.

Twenty of Antetokounmpo's 50 points came in the third quarter, something the MVP did twice in the Finals series. The last player with 20 points in a Finals quarter was Michael Jordan in 1993. 

