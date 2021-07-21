Suns' Monty Williams Congratulates Bucks in Locker Room

Sports Illustrated home
Suns' Monty Williams Congratulates Bucks, Gets Emotional After NBA Finals Loss

Monty Williams took the time to congratulate the Bucks on the franchise's first NBA title since 1971.

The Suns' head coach had his arm around NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as he said, "I just wanted to come and congratulate you guys because you guys deserve it. I'm thankful for the experience. You guys made me a better coach and you made us a better team. Congratulations."

But even with the class act, the emotions did set in during his postgame press conference. 

"I think it's going to take me a minute," the Suns head coach said when he was asked to process what he's learned from his first NBA Finals. He paused for several seconds, shaking his head ever so slightly before the emotions broke through his voice as he continued his answer. "I just don't take it for granted."  

In the background, Bucks fans cheered as they celebrated the chaotic night. Antetokounmpo ended the evening with a historic performance of his own with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks—earning the honors of MVP.

"It's hard to get here," Williams continued, his voice going hoarse, "and I wanted it so bad, you know? It's hard to process right now." 

As Williams walked off, he hugged Devin Booker. 

"That's our team," Booker said. "That's been the name of our team this whole season. We're an emotional group. We fight hard. We practice hard." 

Get SI’s Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship Commemorative Issue

