NBA to Name 75 Greatest Players to Celebrate Anniversary

NBA to Name 75 Greatest Players During Anniversary Season Celebration

The NBA will commemorate its 75th anniversary by naming the 75 greatest players in league history in October. 

A collection of media members, current and former players, coaches and team executives will compile the 75-player list, per the NBA. The NBA previously announced its 50 greatest players of all-time in 1996.

The 1996 list included nine active players, including Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley. 10 players served on the voting body in 1996, creating the NBA's top 50 list alongside coaches, executives and various members of the media. 

The NBA will also debut new uniform designs to celebrate its 75th anniversary. Special television events commemorating the anniversary will air throughout the season on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBATV.

