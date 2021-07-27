NBA Draft Big Board 5.0: Final Top 80 Prospect Rankings

With the draft just days away and teams all but finished with draft preparation, so, too, are the Big Board rankings now final. As usual, this list is primarily based on my personal evaluations from live games and watching film. In the case of many players, that scouting process dates back several years across various settings. The Big Board also incorporates feedback and opinions I glean from NBA executives, scouts, and others around the industry to try and fit players into their projected ranges and paint an instructive picture of the draft class.

Keep in mind that this is not a mock draft, and team fit is not factored in, but you can find my recent projections and draft intel here.

1. Cade Cunningham, G/F, Oklahoma State | Freshman

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Previous rank: 1

As a malleable, versatile guard without a truly glaring weakness and several special qualities, Cunningham has held the No. 1 spot on this board all season. While his individual college stats weren’t as flashy as expected, opponents geared up to stop him every night, and he adjusted to win games. Cunningham’s size, playmaking acumen and remarkable intelligence and feel for decision-making are all strong selling points. He’s turned himself from an average shooter into a legitimately good one. He’s not a high-end NBA athlete and still struggles to finish more than you’d like, but a steady diet of spread pick and roll might maximize his gifts and minimize his weaknesses in the long run. Cunningham’s competitive makeup and leadership skills have always stood out, and he’s consistently shown a willingness to make plays and close out games. There may be some debate, but there shouldn’t be much doubt, and it ultimately would be tough to be the team that passes on him.

2. Evan Mobley, F/C, USC | Freshman

Height: 7' 0" | Weight: 215 | Age: 20 | Previous rank: 2

Mobley has a sneaky, if not popular, case as an alternative option at No. 1, as the type of mobile shot-blocker and space-eraser you can build a defense around. Possessing overwhelming length and exceptional instincts, Mobley rarely fouls and quickly covers ground and space to deter opposing shooters. While Mobley has always been an excellent ball-handler and passer for his size, he falls short of being a true No. 1 option on offense. His long reach makes it difficult to alter his shot in the paint, and he’s a steady finisher, but quality touches often have to be manufactured for him. He can be a bit passive at times, but will be comfortable playing next to ball-dominant teammates and should be able to space the floor, catch lobs and make plays for others as needed. Considering his native impact on the game and room to develop physically and skill-wise, Mobley has the ability to be one of the best bigs in the league if all breaks correctly.

3. Jalen Green, SG, G League Ignite

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Previous rank: 3

There’s an argument to be made that Green’s upside is as high as any player in the draft, with a strong showing in the G League that affirmed his readiness for an NBA opportunity. He’s a terrific athlete and gifted shot-maker who has begun to translate his remarkable high school flashes into consistent production. He’s still learning how to impact the game without the ball in his hands, and can be a bit sticky with it when he has it. But Green has also flashed some playmaking ability and capacity to initiate offense, and there’s a world where he evolves into an efficient, high-usage centerpiece. Green should be able to improve his handle and jumper, and if his shot selection can continue to improve he has the ability to be a legitimate No. 1 option, and the tools to be a good defender, as well. He’s made encouraging progress over the past year, and he checks all the right boxes to be a top-flight perimeter scorer if he stays on course.

4. Jalen Suggs, G, Gonzaga | Freshman

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 205 | Age: 19 | Previous rank: 4

Suggs made the most of a great situation at Gonzaga and capably showcased a wide range of translatable strengths. Suggs brings exceptional strength and quickness to the backcourt, will play either guard spot, competes all the time, and can positively impact games on both ends of the floor. While he’s not quite as polished in the halfcourt as some of his peers, and can be a better jump shooter, he can get downhill quickly and put pressure on the basket, and play alongside a variety of guards to complement his weaknesses. Suggs has the tools to be an excellent perimeter defender and shadow opposing scorers, and his level of composure and consistent focus always stands out. While he may wind up as more of a hyper-athletic utility guard than a high-volume playmaker in the long run, that version of Suggs could still be a star. It’s hard to see a scenario where he’s not a viable long-term starter, at minimum.

5. Scottie Barnes, F, Florida State | Freshman

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Previous rank: 5

Barnes’ unique skill set may turn out to be a better fit for the NBA than college. He’s a terrific passer who’s at his best when accessorizing more talented teammates, has enough of a handle to foresee some upside as a playmaker, and pairs a defense-first mindset with exceptional length and versatility. His presence will give his coaches a lot of schematic options. On the flipside, Barnes is not extremely quick or explosive, his jumper has never been a strength, and he isn’t naturally wired to score. The question of fit will make him a tougher sell for some teams, but the intangibles will work strongly in his favor. It may take Barnes some time to grow into a real factor on offense, but if his shot comes along, he can be more than just a solid starter. His floor is pretty high regardless, with skilled bigs who play both ends always in high demand.

6. Jonathan Kuminga, F, G League Ignite

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 210 | Age: 18 | Previous rank: 6

From a physical perspective, Kuminga is one of the most gifted prospects in the draft, with the tools to excel as a slashing forward, defend his position, and some untapped upside as a playmaker. While Kuminga certainly helped himself with G League Ignite, his play tailed off a bit toward the end of the shortened season, and he’s more of a project than the other top prospects in the draft. It’s easy to talk yourself into the upside here: if Kuminga improves his jumper, becomes a better decision-maker and steps up his effort on a more consistent basis, he has myriad pathways to making a positive impact on both ends of the floor. However, there’s also some thought that his development may have plateaued to an extent, and questions remain about his overall feel on both ends. Kuminga is likely to require patience, and there’s a bit more risk built in with him than other top prospects, but it’ll be hard to leave him on the board for too long on draft night.

7. James Bouknight, SG, UConn | Sophomore

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Previous rank: 7

Ranking Bouknight this high is based primarily on what he showed in the early part of the season, before having elbow surgery, and expresses real optimism in his long-term potential as a scorer. He did enough to win a lot of people over when healthy, showcasing his finishing instincts, acrobatic slashing, and natural creativity getting his own shot. Bouknight has a deeper bag of tricks than most college scorers, and despite not being particularly tall for his position, he’s a terrific athlete and unafraid of physicality. Bouknight is also a better shooter than his percentages suggest. He’ll have to expand his depth as a playmaker to maximize his potential for high usage. He should defend enough to be passable. While the pathway to legitimate stardom here is somewhat narrow, there’s nobody quite like Bouknight in this draft, and his upside is worth an early selection. At worst, he should be a capable rotation piece.

8. Joshua Giddey, G/F, Adelaide 36ers (Australia)

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 205 | Age: 18 | Previous rank: 8

Giddey’s productive year in Australia proved an effective springboard for his draft stock, and he’s a lottery-level talent with outstanding passing skills and size. He doesn’t turn 19 until October, which makes the fact he led the NBL in assists all the more impressive. And while NBA teams differ on Giddey’s long-term projection—some view him as a full-time lead guard, others as more of a secondary wing playmaker—his feel is so advanced that at some point, you have to just bet he’ll figure it out. Giddey plays a bit upright, needs to add strength and is still developing a reliable jumper, and he’s unlikely to be a plus individual defender going up a level. But he’s tough, mature, and has held his own against much older competition. There’s a lot of room for optimism here, and his innate versatility and feel are strong selling points. He’s among the best passers in the draft.

9. Franz Wagner, F, Michigan | Sophomore

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Previous rank: 10

Wagner has the size and all-around skill set to fit in pretty much anywhere, making him an appealing option in the lottery. He’s not a flashy player, nor is he wired as a go-to scorer, but he’s smart, skilled, and was a driving force for a very good Michigan team. He’s a big, smart defender who should be a net positive guarding in a scheme in short order quickly, although he may not be quite as effective guarding on an island against better athletes. Wagner makes quick decisions with the ball and plays an unselfish style, but needs to be more assertive at times, and has improve his three-point shooting to maximize his offensive impact. Still, there aren’t any glaring holes in his game, and he profiles as a high-level role player given all he does well.

10. Alperen Sengün, F/C, Besiktas (Turkey)

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 240 | Age: 19 | Previous rank: 11

While Sengün is one of the more polarizing prospects in the draft for good reason—he’s a low post-centric scorer entering a league where only the most efficient bigs receive meaningful usage—what he did in Turkey this season as an 18-year-old screams special. To average nearly 19 points per game on 63% shooting at any level, particularly at his age, is outlier stuff. Sengün relies on deep post catches soft hands and strong finishing skills to rack up points in the paint, and he’s an active rebounder who makes the most of average physical tools. His upside lies in his potential as a passer and jump shooter, given he doesn’t have great size or length for a center and may be a liability on defense, particularly in the playoffs. But there’s a pretty good chance he’s a productive NBA player in some capacity, and if a team can maximize his strengths, it’s not out of the question that Sengün continues on his unusual trajectory and surprises.

11. Kai Jones, F/C, Texas | Sophomore

Height: 6' 11" | Weight: 220 | Age: 20 | Previous rank: 10

While Jones is unlikely to help an NBA team much next season, it’s easy to see the upside tied to his unusual mobility, length, and growth trajectory. He came off the bench for most of the season at Texas, but was able to showcase his ability to block shots and sprint the floor, and flashed the makings of a viable jumper. By the end of the season, Jones had a better grasp on how to consistently impact games with activity. His slender frame is less an issue in today’s NBA, where few teams bother posting up on a regular basis and big men with similar body types are having success. Jones needs to become a more consistent rebounder, and can still be foul prone, but he’s fairly skilled and moves like a wing on the perimeter. If he can start to turn his flashes into production and has an opportunity to build confidence in the NBA, Jones could be a unique two-way big and a legit piece. Opinion varies as to how likely that outcome is, but the upside is certainly intriguing.

12. Keon Johnson, SG, Tennessee | Freshman

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Previous rank: 9

Johnson’s remarkable speed and explosiveness, serious, defensive-minded approach and flashes of scoring potential make him a fascinating upside bet after the draft’s biggest names are off the board. Drafting Johnson in the Top 10 would be a major bet on those traits coalescing into a high-level starter, and players in his mold tend to be risky. But he showed signs of progress when tasked with increased ball-handling responsibility at Tennessee, and his potential to be an on-ball stopper bolsters his floor to an extent. Johnson doesn’t have consistent range on his shot, has a rudimentary handle, and isn’t the most naturally creative player, and it’ll take him some time to realize his considerable potential. But as competitive and tough as he is, he’s worth placing a bet in the back part of the lottery.

13. Corey Kispert, SF, Gonzaga | Senior

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 220 | Age: 22 | Previous rank: 13

Teams by and large view Kispert as the most proven shooter in the draft, and while he doesn’t have star upside, there are few questions surrounding the translatability of his role. He scored with otherworldly efficiency all season, particularly for a jump shooter, and projects neatly as a ball-moving, floor-spacing wing who shouldn’t be too much of a liability on defense. Noting the premium on high-level specialists, Kispert will be a viable option for some teams in the late lottery in spite of his age, although there’s also an argument to be made that you can find players with similar skill profiles later in the draft at a lesser cost. Optimistically, he becomes a starting-caliber player and one of the better shooters in the league. He’s been reliable enough to do that. But if he ends up as more of a situational piece, he may not return lottery value.

14. Moses Moody, SG, Arkansas | Freshman

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 205 | Age: 19 | Previous rank: 17

Though not an overly dynamic player, Moody has the frame and skills to become a useful 3-and-D wing, with a projectable shooting stroke and plus length for his position. The hope is that he’ll develop into a reliable, low-maintenance scorer, with upside if he can make strides with his ball skills and playmaking. Moody isn’t particularly explosive and struggles to convert around the rim in traffic, which limits his upside, but he found ways to be effective in college by drawing fouls and only recently turned 19. He may never put much pressure on the basket, but if he can learn to attack closeouts and make plays in those situations, it’ll be a big help. Moody has an easy pathway to value if he keeps improving, and considering his youth and valuable skill set, he’s a solid option beginning in the late lottery.

15. Davion Mitchell, G, Baylor | Junior

Height: 6' 1" | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Previous rank: 16

Mitchell entered the season as a curiosity and ended it as a household name, after playing a huge role in Baylor’s title run and working his way into a potential lottery selection. His range has leveled out in this part of the draft, and unique trajectory, work ethic and willingness to defend his position are all appealing. Mitchell is undersized, but an excellent athlete, and took his offensive game to another level this season. There are still some questions about his jumper, and he plays a somewhat predictable style of offense, predicated mostly off of strong-hand drive. His quickness and improved playmaking skills feel translatable. It’s clear Mitchell can be more than a specialist, but even the best guard defenders in the NBA struggle to defend the best guards. There’s still a lot to like here, and he could contribute immediately and continue to surprise.

16. Jared Butler, PG, Baylor | Junior

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Previous rank: 18

Leading Baylor to a title cemented Butler’s case as a first-rounder, and while ongoing health concerns have placed his availability in question, the NBA has cleared him to play. That places his fate in the hands of individual team doctors, but if he’s approved to play somewhere, he’s one of the more bankable guard prospects in the draft, in a vacuum. He’s proven himself on both ends as a quality player with a good understanding of his own capabilities. He’s dangerous with or without the ball, can facilitate with a ball screen and score inside and out. Butler’s change of pace off the dribble is solid, and while not a spectacular athlete, he’s a multiple-effort defender and crafty ballhandler who’s been highly consistent. Teams regularly rave about Butler’s personality and intangibles, and the only thing holding him back in the draft will be his medical.

17. Trey Murphy, F, Virginia | Junior

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Previous rank: 20

Murphy’s stock skyrocketed over the past few months as teams keyed in on his shooting skills, above-average athleticism and projectable role as a floor-spacing four-man. He’s proven to be a consistent floor-spacing threat and posted impressive 50/40/90 shooting splits this season, albeit in a low-volume role. The primary drawback is that his offensive game is somewhat limited, as he lacks creative instincts and struggles to play off the dribble, which caps his upside a bit. But some scouts feel strongly about Murphy’s ability to play a valuable role in the NBA—he’s been compared to Phoenix’s Cam Johnson—and his range now starts in the teens. He profiles as a reliable role player, with added upside as a potentially versatile defender and explosive leaper.

18. Chris Duarte, SG, Oregon | Senior

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 190 | Age: 24 | Previous rank: 19

Duarte will be one of the oldest first-round picks in recent memory, but he has a plug-and-play skill set and should be able to help fill out a team’s rotation in short order. He was exceptional this season and plays with a maturity befitting his age, as a reliable catch-and-shoot player and smart defender who should fit neatly into a supporting role. Duarte was superbly efficient for Oregon, and his strengths are translatable, making this a fairly uncomplicated evaluation other than the fact he’s 24.

He’ll be more appealing to teams that think he can help right away, but landing a reliable shooter on a reasonable contract outside the lottery is a pretty good deal if you can get it.

19. Jalen Johnson, F, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Previous rank: 12

Johnson’s brief stay at Duke and unceremonious exit from the program didn’t help his standing as a prospect, and his draft range is understandably wide. His development stalled a bit over the past couple years, but his unusual blend of skill and size is still worthy of hard looks in the lottery: he’s a terrific passer and rebounder who can lead the fast break, switch defensively, and is comfortable fitting in with better talent. On the flipside, Johnson needs polish to become a more effective halfcourt player, and has never been a particularly consistent jump shooter. He also has a reputation for intermittent competitive effort. Where he lands on draft night will depend to an extent on how teams choose to weight the intel, but he has upside as a starting-caliber forward if he ever puts it all together.

20. Ziaire Williams, SF, Stanford | Freshman

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Previous rank: 22

It was a forgettable year of college for Williams, who remains a worthwhile first-round gamble but has lost some of his shine as a prospect over the past couple years. His blend of size, feel, and shooting ability has always held strong theoretical appeal dating back to high school, but the actual results have often been inconsistent. Williams’ lack of physical strength continues to be a major impediment to his ability to play downhill and create for himself, and he prefers to settle for jumpers rather than attack the paint. That lack of physicality also makes it difficult to see him as a high-impact defender. Due to the strange nature of this season, he should be afforded a bit of slack, but Williams has a steep adjustment ahead of him. His size and ability to create his shot are still intriguing, but whoever makes the pick will have to be comfortable with the risk.

21. Day’Ron Sharpe, C, North Carolina | Freshman

Height: 6' 11" | Weight: 265 | Age: 19 | Previous rank: 24

Sharpe is more of a throwback big, which can come with a bit of a stigma, but he’s well-equipped to be a long-term NBA contributor. Sharpe was foul-prone this season, but plays extremely hard, and he’s slimmed down since the season ended. Improving his conditioning should go a long way. Sharpe was one of the best per-minute rebounders in college basketball, with soft hands and good instincts in pursuit of the ball. He’s also a smart passer and makes quick decisions, adding upside and room for creative usage on offense. He may not be much of a scorer at the highest level and stands to hone his finishing skills, but teams have gained optimism he’ll be a competent jump shooter, adding upside if he can space the floor in addition to his other strengths. Sharpe has enough mobility to survive on defense and the toughness to battle guys his size. The overall package is pretty appealing.

22. Joshua Primo, G, Alabama | Freshman

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 190 | Age: 18 | Previous rank: 21

Primo has played his way into the first round after a strong showing at the combine, bolstered by the fact he’s the youngest prospect in the draft. He was a person of interest for the NBA all season and showed fairly well for a true 18 year old after moving into Alabama’s starting five in late December. Primo played a smaller, shooting-centric role for the Tide, but in other contexts over the past couple years, he’s shown the capacity to create shots for himself and others as a secondary playmaker. That coupled with his size and potentially strong defense make him a pretty intriguing project, and someone teams will be eager to take a chance on despite pedestrian college numbers.

23. Isaiah Jackson, F/C, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 205 | Age: 19 | Previous rank: 27

Jackson is a little bit polarizing for scouts: he’s an incredible athlete with real potential to be a quality rebounder and shot-blocker, but his limited offensive game and relatively low basketball IQ are concerning. In a lot of ways, he’s comparable to Mitchell Robinson, but he’s not as tall or as long, and may not physically dominant in the short-term until he adds strength. Jackson’s prodigious block rate and work on the offensive glass make him a worthwhile investment on a guaranteed contract, but he’s also extremely foul-prone, his impact is inconsistent, and the G League may be his best path to playing time next season. Limited minutes bolstered his rate stats a bit. Still, it’s hard to deny how productive Jackson was per-minute, and while his range remains fairly wide, he’ll likely land somewhere in the first round.

24. Usman Garuba, F/C, Real Madrid (Spain)

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 230 | Age: 19 | Previous rank: 15

Garuba’s athletic tools, defensive acumen, and wealth of high-level experience at his age all suggest he finds a way to help an NBA team next season. While not a rim protector in the truest sense, he projects as a switchable, physical defender who can center small lineups or play the four next to another big. He has all the qualities to be an exceptional player on that end. The downside is that Garuba isn’t a skilled scorer, with most of his looks created by others, and is a below-average jump shooter with poor numbers from the free throw line. His offensive role will likely be marginal at best in the early stages of his career, which places more stress on him being a high-caliber defender to compensate. Garuba’s advanced understanding of team basketball will help his adjustment, but the upside is primarily tied to how much better he shoots in the long run. But that’s a fine gamble in this part of the draft, particularly factoring in his youth and pedigree.

25. Nah’shon “Bones” Hyland, SG, VCU | Sophomore

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 175 | Age: 20 | Previous Rank: 34

Hyland took advantage of his opportunity at the combine and played his way into the first-round picture, showcasing his ability to shoot from distance off the dribble and a more well-rounded offensive game than some expected. He’s a scorer through and through, which leaves narrow margin for error in the NBA, but plays with a ton of confidence and energy that give him a better chance to stick. Hyland managed to be pretty efficient this season despite erratic shot selection, but isn’t extremely dynamic getting downhill or creating for teammates, nor does he project as a great defender. But there’s a world where he builds a career getting buckets off someone’s bench.

26. Cameron Thomas, SG, LSU | Freshman

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Previous rank: 28

Dating back to high school, the book on Thomas has been that he’s a gifted scorer who struggles to impact games in any other way. That was pretty much the case at LSU, but he also proved to be quite good at it. Thomas can get buckets, but he’s undersized for a two-guard, has required volume to be effective, and at some point, his shot selection and efficiency are bound to be a tad erratic. If you could project him comfortably into a supporting role, it would be one thing, but he’s used to being a featured scorer and doesn’t have much of a complementary skill set. He’s a below-the-rim finisher and streaky three-point shooter, but excels at drawing fouls to compensate. Thomas is certainly talented enough for a team to take the plunge in the first round, but his game isn’t especially adaptable. If he’s willing to adjust, he’ll broaden his opportunity for success.

27. Joel Ayayi, SG, Gonzaga | Junior

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 180 | Age: 21 | Previous rank: 25

Ayayi never quite got full credit for his role in Gonzaga’s success this season, but he’s matured into a smart, versatile contributor with a skill set that translates neatly into an NBA role. He’s an exceptional off-ball guard, canny cutter and mover, and has made some nice strides as a three-point shooter that bode well long-term. Ayayi isn’t a creative playmaker off the dribble, but he makes quick decisions with the ball and is an excellent standstill passer. He should be able to step in alongside ball-dominant stars and make life easier for teammates. He’s an opportunistic, smart team defender and should be able to add more weight to his frame. Ayayi’s basketball IQ and all-around game make him an ideal complementary piece, and while this is the high end of his range, he’s a worthy option beginning in the 20s.

28. Jaden Springer, SG, Tennessee | Freshman

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 205 | Age: 18 | Previous rank: 26

Springer put together a solid year on whole for a true 18-year-old, but has been one of the more divisive players in the draft among scouts. There’s still a broad level of concern surrounding the translatability of his playstyle, as he’s long been reliant on his size and strength to create offense, and isn’t an especially dynamic ballhandler or passer. Springer shot the ball well this year on limited volume and was an excellent defender, both of which point to a future as a useful off-guard. But he’s a bit undersized, more wired to score than to set up teammates, and can be too easily influenced away from the rim and into more difficult shots. Springer plays a two-footed attacking style that inhibits some of his ability to separate from defenders downhill. But he does have a good understanding of where his spots are, and has shown some ability to improvise off his drives. He’s a first-round caliber prospect, but system fit and role will be important to his sustained success.

29. Tre Mann, PG, Florida | Sophomore

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Previous rank: 23

Although Mann is a bit of an acquired taste for some scouts, he has upside to offer as a bigger combo guard with shot-creation skills. He took a big step forward as a shooter this season, and while he’s most comfortable creating off the dribble, he should be able to spend time at either backcourt spot. However, Mann can be contact-averse and can be a bit stagnant without the ball in his hands, and too often takes a casual approach to his role, which sporadically damages his impact on gameflow. He offers little resistance on defense, which needs to change. Mann could still be a nice fit in a dual-handler offense or running bench lineups, with his shooting and playmaking likely to translate in some capacity. But if his complementary skills don’t improve, it may be a trickier pathway to adding value.

30. Jason Preston, PG, Ohio | Junior

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 185 | Age: 21 | Previous Rank: 29

Following a strong showing at the combine, Preston built enough momentum to stay in the draft, with a late first-round case centered around his playmaking skills and untapped upside as a scorer. His blend of size, smarts, and underrated athleticism as a true pass-first player help set him apart from other the guards in the middle of the draft. He has consecutive high-quality college seasons under his belt, and became more of a name brand this year in leading Ohio to a win in the NCAA tournament, with defenses keying heavily on him in most games. Preston will have to continue working on his jumper and individual defense to make the most of his opportunity, and has to add some strength to his slender frame. But he’s clearly one of the best passers in the draft, will benefit from playing alongside better talent, and has a chance to carve out a real, meaningful NBA role in the long run.

31. Quentin Grimes, SG, Houston | Junior

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Previous rank: 30

Grimes successfully reinvented himself at Houston the past two seasons after a disappointing year at Kansas, and after a stellar showing at the draft combine, he’s played his way into a potential first-round selection. While he doesn’t jump off the page athletically, Grimes has a strong frame, has shown he can knock down shots, and puts in solid effort defensively. He struggles to attack the paint and put pressure on the rim, and isn’t likely to be much of a creator off the dribble, but he can attack a closeout, put the ball on the floor and make plays for others, making him more than just a shooting specialist. He was immensely valuable to Houston and brings strong intangibles to the table, as well. He’ll have a chance to keep proving himself, and has the type of mature game that should play well off the bench somewhere.

32. Miles McBride, PG, West Virginia | Sophomore

Height: 6' 2" | Weight: 200 | Age 20 | Previous Rank: 33

McBride gradually won teams over this season with his consistency and moxie as a two-way catalyst for the Mountaineers. Although his size and limited halfcourt playmaking skills will likely pencil him into a somewhat narrow role in the NBA, he’s a tough, long, athletic defender with a reliable jumper, and can lean on a translatable midrange pull-up that should help cover for his struggles attacking the rim. Although his future is most likely as a bench piece, McBride is still young enough that there’s some room to grow offensively. He may sneak into the late first round, as an option for teams hoping for guard help sooner than later.

33. Sharife Cooper, PG, Auburn | Freshman

Height: 6' 1" | Weight: 180 | Age: 20 | Previous rank: 31

After just 12 games at Auburn, Cooper has been a tricky eval for NBA teams going into draft night, but remains a potential first-rounder and one of the best passers in the draft. Cooper has an excellent handle and strong playmaking instincts, and can deliver passes accurately on the move with either hand in tight spaces. He’s also adept at drawing fouls when he gets into the paint. The concerns center around his size and struggles as a jump shooter, which may ultimately limit him to backup duty in the long run. Cooper adds little value without the ball in his hands, and doesn’t supply much defensively, either. Optimistically, his playmaking contributions will cover adequately for those weaknesses, and there’s some upside in that. But his draft range remains fairly wide, beginning around No. 20 and running into the 30s.

34. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, F/C, Villanova | Sophomore

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Previous rank: 44

Robinson-Earl has always leaned on a diverse array of skills to be effective, and proved to be a gifted rebounder and passer for his position during his time in college. There’s optimism among scouts that he’ll consistently space the floor in the NBA, as well, giving him a pathway to usefulness as a bench big. The drawback here is that he’s not a great run-jump athlete, and that Robinson-Earl is unlikely to protect the rim and block shots at a high level. That places pressure on his capacity to defend quicker forwards. He certainly deserves to be drafted, and has found ways to make an impact in spite of his shortcomings to this point. There’s a clear path for him to continue on as a useful complementary player.

35. Isaiah Todd, F, G League Ignite

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Previous Rank: 40

Todd joined G League Ignite to minimal expectations and put together a successful season, becoming a legitimate contributor with the capacity to space the floor from the frontcourt. Right now there’s not a whole lot else to his game, but Todd has the size and athletic ability to make his skill set work. He’s always fancied himself as more of a perimeter player, which tends to come at the expense of extra rebounds, and he may need to do more of the dirty work to set himself apart. Todd still has a long way to go before helping an NBA team, and his limitations as a passer and ballhandler likely limit him to catch-and-shoot duty without an unexpected leap. But he does deserve some credit for making an impact with Ignite, and his tools and skill set give him a chance to fit in the NBA long-term as a stretch big.

36. Kessler Edwards, F, Pepperdine | Junior

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Previous Rank: 51

Edwards’ defensive acumen, length and athletic ability are strong calling cards for a potential NBA role. He has a chance to capably shadow wing scorers and add real value on the defensive end. Teams are more concerned with Edwards’ offensive translation: he’s not a creative passer or ballhandler, which places a lot of emphasis on his ability to make shots. And while was an excellent three-point shooter in college (39% across three seasons), he has unorthodox mechanics and is a bit stiff releasing the ball, particularly under duress. Edwards is not incredibly physical or skilled, and most of his looks will have to be created for him. But simply making open shots and defending as a big, athletic wing could be enough to earn him a legit NBA role.

37. Joe Wieskamp, SG, Iowa | Junior

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Previous rank: 43

Wieskamp played his way into the draft at the combine, and should be an option for any team in search of shooting in the second round. He always profiled as a potential specialist, after making 46% of his threes on solid volume, but he’s also a good athlete with above-average length on the wing who should be able to hold his own defensively in the flow of play. Wieskamp struggles putting the ball on the floor and won’t create much offense for others, but athletic floor-spacers in his mold are always in demand, and he’s in line for a real opportunity to stick. Making shots and playing adequate defense can go a long way, and that should be all he has to do to carve out a niche.

38. J.T. Thor, PF, Auburn | Freshman

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 205 | Age: 18 | Previous rank: 32

While Thor didn’t jump off the page with regularity at Auburn, he’s the type of prospect who frequently rises in the predraft process. He’s still 18 years old, has terrific size and tools, and has shown the capacity to shoot from distance. That skill package gives him some theoretical versatility, but right now that mostly manifests in flashes. Thor is pretty far off from helping an NBA team and lagging behind in terms of feel. His shot selection leaves something to be desired, and he can fall a bit too in love with his jump shot. But you can talk yourself into the idea here—that he might consistently protect the basket and make threes—and that’s enough for a team to invest in his development now.

39. Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Illinois | Junior

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Previous rank: 35

Dosunmu elevated his game this season at Illinois, and his draft range begins in the 20s and ends in the 30s. While he’s still somewhat stuck between guard spots — he’s not creative enough to play point guard in the NBA, and his jumper isn’t so dangerous that he’ll be a huge threat on the wing—his consistent effort and notable work ethic should help him inch toward reliability in spite of those things. Physically, he fits the bill, and he’s become a strong finisher and much more consistent performer. Dosunmu lacks an elite skill and will have to adjust to find a niche in the NBA, but can do a bit of everything, and teams view him as a good bet to keep improving. But other guards appear to have leapfrogged him in the predraft process, and he’s more of a play-now pick than a project.

40. Josh Christopher, SG, Arizona State | Freshman

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Previous rank: 36

Christopher more or less played to his reputation in his lone college season, piling up a few big games but struggling with efficiency. He missed the final month of Arizona State’s season with a back injury, but made a good decision to play at the combine and showcased his athleticism, strength, and ability to finish in the paint. Christopher is not the most consistent jump shooter, nor is his shot selection always stellar, and dating back to high school, educated observers have always wondered how much his game accessorizes winning. That question still hangs over Christopher’s case as an NBA prospect. But if he’s willing and able to adjust his style of play to better accessorize his teammates, he has the ability to be a legitimate contributor.

41. David Johnson, G, Louisville | Sophomore

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Previous rank: 38

Johnson has been a bit of a tricky player to evaluate this season, never quite living up to his freshman-year buzz and spending a good deal of time sharing the floor with another point guard in Carlik Jones. He didn’t have the breakout year some hoped for, and struggled at times to adjust in more of a combo role. Johnson did take a significant step forward as a perimeter shooter, and he’s a terrific passer with NBA-caliber size and vision. His struggles to create his own offense in the halfcourt and score in the paint have persisted. Johnson remains a potential Top 40 selection, but this range of the draft is rife with guards, and he’s not quite as dynamic as some of the players listed ahead of him.

42. Aaron Henry, G/F, Michigan State | Junior

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Previous rank: 41

Henry finished the year out on a hot streak and has broadened his appeal as a prospect, capably showcasing his improved playmaking skills and defensive chops on the perimeter this season. He’s started to expand his game off the bounce, and has gradually developed into a solid all-around player, with streaky three-point shooting the primary hole in his skill set. Henry has shown enough capacity to hit jumpers that he’s not a lost cause in that department. His solid physical tools and perimeter versatility could work well in a bench role, and he figures to hear his name called in the second round.

43. Juhann Begarin, SG, Paris Basket (France)

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 185 | Age: 18 | Previous rank: 39

From an athletic standpoint, Begarin has pretty much everything you look for, but he’s an extremely raw talent who had ups and downs at a relatively low level in France’s Pro B. His physical tools and improving skill level make him a fascinating long-term prospect: he can play above the rim, has great open-floor speed and has major defensive potential with his length and lateral agility guarding the ball. But his handle and jump shot are works in progress, and he hasn’t figured out how to be efficient at this point in time. He’s still extremely young, which leaves a long runway for him to become an NBA-caliber perimeter stopper. Begarin’s feel and passing ability are better than advertised, and some extra seasoning in the G League might go a long way.

44. Brandon Boston Jr., SG, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Previous rank: 42

A challenging year at Kentucky took Boston from projected lottery pick to likely second-rounder. With a game predicated on taking and making tough shots, Boston’s lack of physical strength made it difficult for him to impact games positively, hampering his ability to get to the rim and exacerbating his bad habit of settling for jumpers. He’d always had the ability to make those shots and create space for himself off the dribble, but will have to work significantly on his body and technique for that style of play to hold water in the NBA. The fact Boston never been much of a defender or playmaker casts added doubt on his chances of adjusting to a smaller role. And for a player whose ceiling was tied almost entirely to his scoring, his inability to consistently make easy ones was pretty concerning. There’s still a chance Boston sneaks into the first round, but much of the shine has worn off.

45. Austin Reaves, G, Oklahoma | Senior

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 200 | Age: 23 | Previous rank: 47

While Reaves isn’t necessarily a sexy pick, he’s proven himself as an unselfish, versatile combo guard with enough size and shooting ability to fill a bench role in the NBA. He can do a bit of everything, and carried a big load for Oklahoma this season, showing off his playmaking chops in ball screens and strong basketball IQ. Reaves’ frame is a bit slight and he’s not an explosive athlete, which will be a holdup for some teams. While his three-point percentages fell off a cliff at Oklahoma, he was a standout spot-up shooter in his first two college seasons at Wichita State, and there shouldn’t be too much concern about translation. Reaves could be a smart depth addition for a halfcourt-oriented team, and has the maturity and skill to help early on.

46. Herbert Jones, F, Alabama | Senior

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 210 | Age: 22 | Previous Rank: 46

Jones is one of the most versatile defenders in the draft, capable of guarding all over the court and impacting games with his length. His progression at Alabama was admirable, and he’s fashioned himself into a versatile, tough player who supplies energy on both ends of the floor. While Jones is unlikely to be more than a fifth option on offense, he can push the ball in transition and make plays in a pinch. The major issue here is his jump shot, which has always been a questionmark and is the key to a surefire fit in an NBA rotation. Scoring has never been Jones’ calling card, which is fine, but he’ll need to at least be a consistent threat to find a niche.

47. Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky | Junior

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 235 | Age: 20 | Previous rank: 45

Bassey made an impressive return from a serious knee injury this season and put himself squarely back on the draft map, but remains a bit polarizing depending on what you value in a center. Bassey’s huge frame, rebounding and shot-blocking skills figure to earn him a shot at a bench role, and while not exceptionally skilled, he’s good around the rim and has some shooting ability. For the most part, he dominated lesser competition in Conference USA, but has shown a strong motor and a clear level of competitive engagement. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Bassey emerge as as viable backup center, but he may not be special enough to justify a first-round investment, considering the replaceability of rim-running centers. If he can become a consistent floor spacer, which isn’t out of the question, it greatly helps his chances.

48. Neemias Queta, C, Utah State | Junior

Height: 7' 0" | Weight: 245 | Age: 22 | Previous Rank: 48

Queta made the most of a fully healthy season and emerged as one of the best rim protectors in college basketball, leading Utah State back to the NCAA tournament as the backbone of a quality defense. He’s progressed nicely over the past couple years, and his sheer size and length, shot-blocking chops, screening ability and underrated passing are all strengths. Queta is still a bit stiff physically, and his history of knee issues is a data point as far as his long-term mobility is concerned. He remains set to become the NBA’s first Portuguese player, and has a chance to be a quality backup big if things break correctly.

49. Jose Alvarado, PG, Georgia Tech | Senior

Height: 6' 0" | Weight: 180 | Age: 23 | Previous rank: 49

Although he’s undersized and on the older side for a prospect, Alvarado has a case as the best defensive guard in the draft, and comes off an excellent senior year in which he led an overachieving Georgia Tech team to the NCAA tournament. Alvarado has exceptionally quick hands and anticipation skills, frequently blowing up plays and taking advantage of opponents’ mistakes. He’s a quality leader and an experienced, savvy playmaker who may be able to give a team bench minutes next season. His size limits some of the passes he can throw in game situations, and he needs to keep extending his range as a shooter. But there’s a place in the NBA for smaller guards with a diverse array of strengths and special intangibles, and Alvarado is good enough to break convention. He may not be drafted, but he’ll get a real chance to make a roster.

50. AJ Lawson, G/F, South Carolina | Junior

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 180 | Age: 21 | Previous rank: 55

Lawson showed well at the G League Elite Camp and draft combine and has played his way back into the draft discussion as a potential second-rounder. While his stock had cratered a bit over the past couple years in a less-than-ideal situation at South Carolina, Lawson looks to have reinvented himself a bit as more of a high-energy glue-guy, putting his athletic ability and all-around game to better use while touching the ball less. He looks like a much-improved shooter, and might be a role player who does enough things well to succeed without one true elite skill. There are worse fliers than wings who play hard and understand their role, and Lawson has shown he can do that.

51. Duane Washington, SG, Ohio State | Junior

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 195 | Age: 21 | Previous rank: 66

Washington used a good week at the G League Elite Camp and combine to springboard his name into the draft, and is in good shape to get a two-way contract and potentially sneak into the second round. He’ll look to follow the Bryn Forbes model, supplying quality shot-making skills on a bargain contract and potentially finding his way into a role down the line. Washington doesn’t do much besides shoot, and will need to hone that into an elite skill, but he has enough size and athletic ability to make it work, and he plays extremely hard. He’s worth a flier for someone.

52. Justin Champagnie, F, Pittsburgh | Sophomore

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 205 | Age: 20 | Previous rank: 50

Champagnie is an unconventional prospect and undersized for his role by NBA standards, but his motor and productivity are pretty appealing and give him a chance to help a team at some point. He struggled a bit this season when defenses keyed on him heavily, but he was exceptionally productive at Pitt and only just turned 20. He’s an excellent rebounder, gets off the floor quickly, plays hard, and finds ways to produce without needing to be fed touches. There’s reason for optimism that he’ll be a viable floor spacer and potentially transition into more of a wing role in the NBA. Defensively, there’s some debate about how he fits, with some scouts viewing him as a switchable piece and others concerned about his lack of size. It may take a little creativity to maximize his output, but Champagnie could work as a versatile piece in smaller lineups.

53. Rokas Jokubaitis, PG, Zalgiris (Lithuania)

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 195 | Age: 20 | Previous rank: 57

Jokubaitis’ long-term future may lie in Europe, but he’s a solid, well-tested young playmaker who will have some appeal as a draft-and-stash pick. He profiles as an NBA backup at best due to his athletic limitations, but he’s got good size and craftiness and certainly benefitted from regular playing time in Euroleague this season. His individual scoring is a work in progress, but he’s a decent shooter and has been a fixture for Lithuania at junior levels. He’ll be an option for teams in the second round, and is willing to stay overseas and develop, which should ensure he gets drafted.

54. Dalano Banton, G/F, Nebraska | Sophomore

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 195 | Age: 21 | Previous rank: 56

After a strong performance at G League Elite Camp, Banton put himself on the second-round radar, showcasing his skill set as a jumbo ballhandler with terrific passing vision and an unselfish approach. He has the height and length to see over defenses, manipulate screens and access passing angles most players can’t. Banton has a lot of work to do on his jumper, and can be a more attentive defender at times, but his unusual mix of sheer size coupled with legit point guard skills gives him a pathway to be a unique role player. He can be too unselfish at times and needs to play a bit more physically, but will benefit from playing alongside better talent and helping connect the offense with the pass. He’s a fascinating sleeper, whether or not he gets drafted.

55. RaiQuan Gray, F, Florida State | Junior

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 260 | Age: 22 | Previous rank: 64

Gray’s unusual blend of guard skills and body type make him an intriguing second-round play, and he managed to help himself a bit in the second half of the season with more consistent production. He handles the ball well and was tasked with some occasional playmaking duties at Florida State, with the strength and size to beat smaller defenders into the paint and create mismatches playing in space. Defensively, he can hold his own. Gray isn’t a good three-point shooter, but the addition of a reliable jumper could be a game-changer. He needs to drop weight and improve his conditioning, but his versatility could be worth a shot later in the draft.

56. Isaiah Livers, F, Michigan | Senior

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 230 | Age: 22 | Previous rank: 54

It was unfortunate to see Livers’ Michigan career cut short by a foot injury in the Big Ten Tournament, but he remains an intriguing potential role player based on the strength of his jumper. Livers strung together three straight years of 40-plus percent three-point shooting at Michigan, and profiles as a quality floor spacer with size and smarts. He won’t create much offense for himself or others, but he’s going to make shots and limit mistakes with the ball, and is a solid rebounder for his position. Livers is not a great athlete and has had trouble staying healthy, but continuing to sharpen his current skill set could be enough for him to stick as a bench piece.

57. Filip Petrusev, C, Mega Basket (Serbia)

Height: 6' 11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 21 | Previous rank: 53

Leaving Gonzaga to play professionally in his native Serbia paid off for Petrusev, who won Adriatic League MVP and led the league in scoring, added a three-point shot, and worked his way toward draftability. He’s still pretty slender and somewhat limited offensively beyond post touches, but he’s been efficient scoring the ball and has the basic stretch-five skill set that NBA teams are often willing to gamble on. Petrusev isn’t a prolific rebounder or shot-blocker, and some of the questions that followed him in college remain. It’s hard to see how he adds value on defense, and what he does when he’s not touching the ball. But he’s worth a shot in the second round based on his skill level and productivity.

58. Jericho Sims, C, Texas | Senior

Height: 6' 9” | Weight: 245 | Age: 22 | Previous rank: 60

After blowing combine athletic testing out of the water, Sims has a good chance to hear his name called on draft night. He has freaky athletic tools, particularly for someone his size, and profiles as a potential backup who adds value as a rebounder, finisher and paint protector. Sims isn’t particularly skilled and isn’t likely to add much on offense, but his energy and toughness might lead to some situational usage as someone who can compete physically with the NBA’s best bigs. It’s not a sexy pathway to a role, but it might work out for him.

59. Greg Brown III, PF, Texas | Freshman

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 205 | Age: 19 | Previous rank: 28

Brown’s draft stock has taken a hit after a subpar showing at the combine, and the appeal of his athletic gifts has taken a backseat to concerns about his feel, and the fact he’s not especially close to contributing in the NBA. He still deserves to be drafted, and the success of players in his mold like Jerami Grant and Derrick Jones—both of whom were late bloomers—leaves room for optimism. He has potential to be a competent shooter, and his tools are hard to find. But Brown may require multiple years in the G League before getting a real cup of coffee in the NBA. Teaming with better playmakers should help unlock Brown as a lob threat and cutter, and if he shoots, there’s a chance he’ll help a team. But at this rate, it may not be until his second contract, and there’s a chance he goes undrafted.

60. Daishen Nix, PG, G League Ignite

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Previous rank: 59

Nix never quite took advantage of opportunities to improve his stock this season, and a subpar showing at the combine did little to help his perception. He remains a projected second-rounder, but there’s still a chance he could go undrafted, given the way his development has plateaued over the last 18 months. Nix is a terrific passer and was an excellent high school point guard, but his struggles to finish at the rim and make jumpers have persisted, and he’s not extremely quick or explosive. Some scouts are still concerned about his body type, and he doesn’t add much defensively. There’s still some obvious upside here if he gets back on track next season, but he’ll likely find himself back in the G League one way or another, for the time being.

61. Sam Hauser, F, Virginia | Senior

Height: 6' 8” | Weight: 215 | Age: 23 | Previous rank: 70

Hauser is one of the best pure shooters in the class, boasting a career 43.9% three-point percentage across four college seasons. That skill alone will get him an opportunity, as teams search for discounted specialists. The downside here is he’s not an NBA-caliber athlete, lacking the mobility to create for himself or defend the perimeter, and will have to be hidden on that end of the floor. He was a productive, efficient scorer even in Virginia’s methodical, low-possession system, and deserves a look on a two-way deal, but the lack of secondary skills here might make it hard for teams to invest more than that for now. Still, quality shooting often trumps everything.

62. Luka Garza, C, Iowa | Senior

Height: 6' 11" | Weight: 245 | Age: 22 | Previous rank: 61

Garza was the most dominant offensive player in college basketball the past two seasons, but his limited mobility and athleticism will make his pathway to the pros a narrow one. He’s worth a pick as a potential backup big, given how effectively he scores in the paint, rebounds and knocks down threes. His shooting ability sets him apart from other second-round bigs. But Garza is slow and heavy-footed, and will struggle running the floor and defending in space. Whether he succeeds in the NBA hinges strongly on team fit, but he should be an attractive pick for teams who value skilled bigs and can cover for him schematically in a halfcourt system. There’s a chance Garza turns himself into an effective specialist. He’ll be a sought-after player in Europe if it doesn’t work out.

63. Chaundee Brown, G/F, Michigan | Senior

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 215 | Age: 22 | Previous rank: 65

While not a household name, Brown had a good year at Michigan after transferring from Wake Forest and has intrigued NBA teams as a potential undrafted glue guy. His toughness, shooting ability and willingness to do the dirty work create the type of profile for wing players that’s often worth rolling the dice on. He’s a career 35% three-point shooter and 81.2% free throw shooter, which bodes well, but he often struggled with consistency and isn’t a great decision-maker. Brown brings enough to the table that it’s worth finding out.

64. Sandro Mamukelashvili, F/C, Seton Hall | Senior

Height: 6'11" | Weight | 240 | Age: 22 | Previous rank: 63

An unusual but effective college player, Mamukelashvili brings a degree of versatility as a big who can legitimately pass, handle and shoot. He’s built an interesting, if not wholly convincing case in the second round. He’s not a great athlete, but combines enough physicality and skill to have an outside shot at an NBA bench spot. He’ll be better suited for the four than the five due to his defensive shortcomings, and is skilled enough to float to the perimeter and add some value. Mamukelashvili will need a creative team to optimize his unique skills, but will be an intriguing flier whether or not he gets drafted.

65. Vrenz Blijenbergh, F, Antwerp (Belgium)

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Previous rank: 67

Blijenbergh has an intriguing basic skill set at his size, playing a point forward role in Belgium that showcased his passing ability and shooting potential. He’s slender and lacks elite strength and speed, so it’s harder to see that style of play directly translating in the short term, but there’s certainly enough skill and feel here to draw real intrigue. The biggest issue comes on the defensive end, where Blijenbergh struggles to contain and move laterally, and where his projection in the NBA is less than optimistic at the moment. But he’s an intriguing second-round option, particularly if he’s willing to be stashed overseas.

66. Amar Sylla, F/C, Oostende (Senegal)

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Previous rank: NR

Sylla opted to keep his name in the draft, suggesting he may have a guarantee from a team in some capacity as an overseas stash. He’s been on the NBA radar for several years, with immense length and physical ability, but there’s some dissonance between what he thinks his role is and what his responsibilities might be in the league. Sylla’s efforts to become more of a skill-oriented four-man haven’t been all that fruitful, but if he buys into a simpler role, he has the tools to be impactful in the long run.

67. Carlik Jones, G, Louisville | Senior

Height: 6' 1" | Weight: 185 | Age: 23 | Previous rank: 62

Jones’ toughness and experience makes him one of the better fringe point guard options, and he’s the type of player you want to bet on succeeding in some capacity. He’s a capable scorer and pick-and-roll playmaker with a slightly unorthodox style, relying more on his craftiness, length and ability to finish and draw fouls in the paint, and using his jumper to keep people honest. He’s also a stellar rebounder for his size and strong decision-maker with the ball who rarely turns it over. Jones’ inconsistent three-point shooting and size will be holdups for teams, but he has a real shot to make a roster next season one way or another.

68. Moses Wright, C, Georgia Tech | Senior

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 230 | Age: 22 | Previous rank: 68

Wright put himself on the map with an exceptionally productive senior season, and while he’s undersized for a bruising center, his motor and rebounding skills are intriguing from an NBA perspective. Wright is not particularly skilled as a scorer, and will have to continue living off effort and easy baskets, but he’s the type of player who should excel for however long he’s in the G League, and might be able to turn that into a better opportunity down the line. He played a ton of minutes this season and was force-fed volume as a result, padding his stats a bit. But he was also a big reason Georgia Tech overachieved, and should get a real shot somewhere if he goes undrafted.

69. McKinley Wright, PG, Colorado | Senior

Height: 6' 0" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Previous rank: 69

Wright had an excellent four-year college career and has some fans around the NBA, with his toughness, unselfishness and speed with the ball creating some appeal as a potential backup. He’s undersized and has never been a stellar three-point shooter, relying more on getting downhill, drawing fouls and finding teammates to add value. It will be an uphill climb for him defensively at that size, but his intangibles and history of consistency are certainly helpful. Wright looks like a good candidate for a two-way contract.

70. Santiago Aldama, F, Loyola (MD) | Sophomore

Height: 6' 11" | Weight: 215 | Age: 20 | Previous rank: 80

There’s been some moderate buzz surrounding Aldama, who was a solid but relatively unheralded international prospect, wound up playing in the Patriot League, and showcased a strong skill level as a passer and scorer at his size. However, the NBA remains pretty lukewarm on his long-term prospects, as he’s not a great athlete or a consistent jump shooter, and will likely struggle heavily with physicality in the pros. He does some interesting things and thinks the game at a high level, but the context here deserves some skepticism. The level of competition Aldama faced was pretty poor. Still, he’s a candidate to be stashed in the second round.

71. Aamir Simms, PF, Clemson | Senior

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 245 | Age: 22 | Previous rank: NR

Simms’ combination of strength, perimeter skill, and defensive competence makes him an intriguing, low-maintenance potential role player. The upside isn’t immense, but he was a key piece for Clemson the past three years and has been a reliable contributor. He’s also been a good three-point shooter, albeit not on high volume. Simms is an appealing athlete with length and the ability to put the ball on the floor and attack closeouts, and had he played on a better team, he likely would have garnered more attention. He’s a good two-way contract candidate to start.

72. Yves Pons, F, Tennessee | Senior

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Previous rank: 71

Pons is an incredibly strong and explosive athlete who has never developed NBA-caliber ball skills. His tools are so high-caliber that there’s a pathway for him to make the league purely as a defensive specialist, with the length and foot speed to defend powerful opposing wings and hound them around the floor. But the upside here is limited, and mostly tied to how many jumpers he makes — Pons made progress as a shooter at Tennessee, but opposing teams will be comfortable letting him take threes, until he proves otherwise. His offense will have to be created for him, and he’s strictly a play finisher. Pons is unlikely to be drafted but should be worth a look as an end-of-roster project, where a team can try and fashion his unique strengths into a viable role.

73. Oscar da Silva, F, Stanford | Senior

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 230 | Age: 22 | Previous rank: 72

While da Silva never really got national credit as one of the better players in college basketball, he was terrific for Stanford for the better part of this season as a uniquely effective, unflashy offensive anchor. The German-born forward is a terrific passer and versatile player who was deployed all over the floor in college, and developed into a productive finisher and the centerpiece of his team. The primary issue has long been da Silva’s reticence (and average results) to become a three-point shooter, but he’s a decent foul shooter, and developing a jumper will be an essential skill for him in the pros. He struggles to play against length at times, but da Silva is a smart interior player who adds value on both ends. He’s an interesting undrafted flier.

74. Aaron Wiggins, G/F, Maryland | Junior

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Previous rank: 73

Wiggins opted to stay in the draft after playing his way from the G League Elite camp into the combine, and will be a candidate for a two-way deal. He showcased more ability to put the ball on the floor and make plays than teams were expecting, and as an athletic, long wing, there are worse developmental investments. However, a good predraft process can’t quite erase how inconsistent he was at Maryland, and it’s still not a foregone conclusion he gets drafted. In all likelihood, Wiggins will get a chance to prove himself again in the G League.

75. Matthew Hurt, PF, Duke | Sophomore

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 230 | Age: 21 | Previous rank: 74

Hurt is an excellent set shooter with the size to be a functional stretch big, but has a ways to go developmentally before helping an NBA team. He needs to work on improving his body and physicality, first and foremost, to have a chance of surviving on defense. Expanding his offensive skill set to become more functionally versatile as a ballhandler and screener is key. Hurt is worth a flier on a cheap contract, but will have to prove himself again in the G League. But his size and shooting ability are decent selling points.

76. Matt Coleman, PG, Texas | Senior

Height: 6' 2" | Weight: 180 | Age: 23 | Previous rank: NR

Coleman had a solid four-year career at Texas and took his game to another level as a senior, upping his efficiency across the board. He’s more of a scorer than a playmaker and doesn’t have elite physical tools, but he has the chops and leadership qualities to be a potential third point guard down the line. He should be in the mix for a two-way contract, should be a productive G League player in the short-term, and could sneak his way onto a roster eventually.

77. Trendon Watford, PF, LSU | Sophomore

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Previous rank: NR

Watford’s game is a bit of an awkward fit for the NBA, as he’s pretty skilled for his size, but very ball-needy and not very explosive. Whether he’s better-suited for Europe than the NBA is a fair question, but he does have legitimate perimeter game and potential to be a versatile player. His style of play has never really shifted, however, and he leaves something to be desired defensively. Guys with his skill and size are always worth a flier, but it’s a bit of a risky profile.

78. David Duke, G, Providence | Junior

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Previous rank: 75

Duke passes the eye test as a tall, pass-first point guard, but struggled to score efficiently this season and is in the second round mix based on his strong frame, athleticism and playmaking skills. Duke is a capable passer and at his best in transition, but struggles to score and make plays in the halfcourt. He converted less than half his rim attempts on the season, per Barttorvik.com data, and shot just 38% on twos overall. Sporadic turnover issues were partially a byproduct of usage, but he’s something short of a full-time point guard and not quite refined enough to play off the ball. He profiles best as a two-way contract candidate.

79. Eugene Omoruyi, F, Oregon | Senior

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 235 | Age: 24 | Previous rank: 79

Omoruyi became a much more intriguing prospect after transferring to Oregon, showcasing his ability to shot threes and a versatile two-way skill set. He profiles as a potential glue guy, with solid length and athletic ability at his size, and some ability to make plays for others and fill in lineups from the frontcourt. His advanced age is a point of concern, and he’s a bit undersized and not supremely skilled with the ball. But Omoruyi’s motor and range of skills are somewhat interesting in a role where he’s not tasked with creating any offense.

80. EJ Onu, C, Shawnee State | Senior

Height: 6' 11" | Weight: 230 | Age: 21 | Previous rank: 78

Onu took a fascinating pathway to the pros, spending four years developing at an NAIA program at Shawnee State and earning a spot at the G League Elite Camp as a person of interest. While he’s a ways from being NBA ready, Onu has legitimate three-point range and extreme length and reach in the paint, giving him a pathway to a potential stretch-five role in the long run as he develops. He’ll need to add strength and work on his mobility over the next couple seasons, and improve his understanding of defensive concepts. But if Onu can pick up the learning curve quickly, there’s a chance he can earn an NBA opportunity down the line.

