2021 NBA Free Agency: Ranking the Top 50 Players

Will Chris Paul be on the move after leading the Suns to the NBA Finals? Which teams are in the running for Kyle Lowry? The Crossover ranks the best players on the market.

2021 isn’t expected to be a banner year in free agency, with Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul still likely to remain with their current clubs rather than create a frenzy atop the market. But that doesn’t mean this year’s class lacks intrigue. There are a slew of quality point guards available, and we could see a record number of sign-and-trades within the first week of August. The right move in free agency can take a contender from playoff elimination to the Larry O’Brien trophy. The wrong move can sink a team for years to come.

So who are the most coveted options on the free agent market as Aug. 2 approaches. We at The Crossover detailed the top 50 free agents ahead of next season.

1. Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers (Player option)

Leonard is likely to miss majority of next season after undergoing surgery on a partially-torn ACL, but he remains the unquestioned top player on the market. Leonard is a perennial All-NBA forward and a future Hall-of-Famer, and when healthy, he’s in contention for the best player alive. Leonard will command a max extension either in Los Angeles or a new location, and the most likely route remains him opting-in to $36 million in 2021-22 before adding four more years in an extension. Five years and $217 million for a player with Leonard’s injury history is admittedly a scary proposition. But considering Los Angeles’s current situation, a long-term agreement is the best route for both parties.

2. Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns (Player option)

A reunion between Phoenix and its floor general is the most likely outcome, though Paul’s free agency should hold a bit more intrigue than Leonard’s. Phoenix has to decide whether it’s willing to shell out major money over three or four years for a 36-year-old point guard, and as for Paul, he’s not bereft of options. A sign-and-trade to join LeBron and the Lakers isn’t completely out of play. Paul could opt-in to the final year of his deal, then evaluate the league landscape in 2022. Has Paul’s championship window closed? His decision over the next month could provide the answer.

3. John Collins, Hawks (Restricted free agent)

Collins and the Hawks failed to come to a contract extension before the 2020-21 season, fueling trade rumors that persisted for much of the season prior to the trade deadline. But Collins may not be seeking greener pastures after all following Atlanta’s run to the Eastern Conference finals. Nate McMillan’s arrival as head coach flipped the Hawks’s season, and Collins morphed from a frustrating talent to a complete player. His size and diverse skill-set allows him to slot comfortably next to both Clint Capela and Deandre Hunter, and he has a strong rapport with Trae Young in the pick-and-roll. An opposing team is likely to offer Collins a nine-figure deal. At this point, expect Atlanta to match and bring back Collins as the Hawks build their young core.

4. Mike Conley, Grizzlies (Unrestricted free agent)

Conley is perhaps the most interesting case on the free-agent market. He enters 2021-22 following his first All-Star appearance, and Conley could have vaulted Utah to the Finals if he was healthy during the 2021 postseason. But as the NBA continues to stockpile quality point guards, there could be a limited crop of suitors. Conley will turn 34 next season, and even at his best, he isn’t approaching All-NBA status anytime soon. Perhaps the Knicks are a potential landing spot, though Utah’s new ownership should allow for Conley to return on some form of a multi-year deal. Even with a hefty tax bill looming, keeping Conley may be necessary for Utah to remain in the championship chase.

5. Lonzo Ball, New Orleans Pelicans (Restricted free agent)

New Orleans has the ability to match any offer for Ball, though there seems to be a limit on just how much the Pelicans will spend to retain the young point guard. Brandon Ingram is already owed $129 million over the next four years, and David Griffin is already preparing for Zion Williamson’s max extension. If a team wants to pay Ball over $100 million, the Pelicans could very well let him walk.

The Knicks and Bulls both stand as enticing options for the UCLA product. Ball would be an instant upgrade in the backcourt for either Eastern Conference squad, and his age fits both teams' timelines. There’s the possibility of a sign-and-trade that lands Ball in Los Angeles, but that’s more wishful thinking than anything at the moment. Regardless of his ultimate location, there should be a healthy market for Ball at the start of August.

Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

6. Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors (Unrestricted free agent)

Lowry will turn 36 next season, but he remains one of the most appealing players available on the free-agent market. Toronto’s point guard shot 39.6% from three last season as he averaged 17.2 points and 7.3 assists per game, and he remains one of the league’s premier pests on the defensive end. Lowry would be a perfect backcourt complement to Luka Dončić in Dallas, and yes, the Lakers are a possibility here as well. Perhaps the Raptors pass on hitting the reset button and sign Lowry to a multi-year deal this offseason. If they let him walk, he’ll have no problem finding a healthy market ahead of 2021-22.

7. DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio Spurs (Unrestricted free agent)

Lowry’s former teammate in Toronto underwent a stylistic makeover of sorts in San Antonio, emerging as a valuable playmaker and occasional floor general for Gregg Popovich’s squad. DeRozan averaged a career-high 6.9 assists per game last season, and while he’s a non-threat from three, he’s still a dangerous threat from the mid-range and at the rim. A return to the Spurs feels unlikely given San Antonio’s current youth movement. But a sizable deal should come DeRozan’s way, potentially from New York or Dallas.

8. Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers (Restricted free agent)

Allen continued to build on his promise as a talented two-way center in his first year with Cleveland. The former Nets’ first-round pick is a quality rim runner and backline anchor, and he’s relatively adept in space for a player of his size. He currently stands as one of Cleveland’s best players, though as the Cavaliers appear tied to USC big man Evan Mobley with the No. 3 pick, perhaps paying Allen $80+ million isn’t the most sensible move. Allen could land on his third NBA team sooner than later if a team presents him with a hefty offer sheet.

9. Norman Powell, Portland Trail Blazers (Player option)

Powell reportedly plans to decline his player option and enter free agency, a sensible move for the 28-year-old wing. Powell averaged 18.6 points per game on 41.1% from three last season, and he was a valuable two-way piece for the Blazers after a midseason trade from Toronto. Expect Portland to work to retain Powell on a multi-year deal. Watching him walk could be the prelude to a painful Damian Lillard trade.

10. Dennis Schröder, Los Angeles Lakers (Unrestricted Option)

Los Angeles’s point guard reportedly rebuffed an extension offer over $80 million during the 2020-21 season, gambling himself as he approached free agency. And while we shouldn’t confuse Schröder with Damian Lillard or even Chris Paul, such a bet will likely pay off this summer. The Lakers are in a difficult spot as they look to return to the Finals in 2022, and letting Schröder walk for nothing would handicap their roster in significant fashion. It’s likely Schröder secures over $20 million per year. But that doesn’t mean he’ll necessarily be in the purple and gold next season. The Lakers could use Schröder in a sign-and-trade, potentially using him as the primary piece to acquire Paul, Lowry or any other more proven playmaker. Schröder is one of the most interesting dominos of the offseason after one year in Los Angeles.

11. Duncan Robinson, Heat (Restricted free agent)

Robinson burst onto the scene in 2019-20 as the Heat made a surprising run to the Finals, and even after a minor step back last season, he’s among the most coveted non-point-guards available in free agency. Robinson is an elite long-range shooter, and he’s especially skilled on scoring off screens, pindowns and various set plays. Miami is in a bit of a precarious position in free agency, having to balance the wish for an added star with the need to retain some semblance of its core. With a Kawhi Leonard addition looking increasingly unlikely, bringing back Robinson along with a new backcourt piece is Miami’s most prudent option.

12. Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat (Unrestricted free agent)

Oladipo’s free-agency audition with Miami didn’t exactly go as planned as he played just four games with the Heat in 2020-21. So what does the market now look like for the two-time All-Star? A muted reception could await. Oladipo has played just 88 games in the last three seasons, and a slate of leg injuries has zapped much of his burst in transition and at the basket. We could see Oladipo gamble on himself and take a one-year deal with Miami before returning to free agency in 2022. Otherwise, look for Miami to use Oladipo as a sign-and-trade piece before he joins his sixth NBA team.

13. Tim Hardaway Jr, Dallas Mavericks (Unrestricted free agent)

Hardaway was effectively Luka Dončić’s partner-in-crime for much of last season, seizing a significant scoring load as Kristaps Porzingis battled injury and struggled to find his footing. Hardway shot 39% from three last season, and he’s more than a simple spacer. He’s a quality isolation scorer and a threat going to the rim, and he has a palpable comfortability in clutch situations. Dallas is always hunting for its next All-Star addition, though barring any blockbusters, it’s fair to expect Hardaway back with the Mavericks for 2021-22.

14. Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets (Unrestricted free agent)

Dinwiddie certainly has high hopes for himself entering free agency, even floating the possibility of a deal over $100 million. That feels like an overprojection given the crowded point-guard market. Brooklyn is unlikely to retain Dinwiddie given its expensive Big 3. Lowry, Ball, Conley and Ball will each earn more, and Schröder provides more value to his incumbent team compared to Dinwiddie. Dallas, Boston or either Los Angeles team makes sense as Dinwiddie destinations, though he could arrive to his new team as a backup option in free agency.

15. Evan Fournier, Boston Celtics (Unrestricted free agent)

Fournier turned in an uneven 16-game sample with the Celtics last season, seeing his scoring dip to 13 points per game in Boston despite an impressive 46.3% mark from three. But it's likely Fournier returns to the Celtics in 2021-22. Boston’s trade of Kemba Walker creates a clear void for backcourt scoring, and a commitment to Marcus Smart at point guard could allow Fournier to slot in seamlessly at the two. If Fournier can channel his Olympic form next season, the Celtics could be dangerous once again in the Eastern Conference.

16. Kelly Oubre Jr., Golden State Warriors (Unrestricted free agent)

Oubre’s performance in Golden State was a mixed bag, and the chances of him returning to the Warriors in 2021-22 continue to decrease by the week. But there should still be a healthy pool of options for Oubre as free agency approaches. The Knicks and Mavericks are rumored as potential suitors for Oubre, and he could be a good fit alongside San Antonio’s collection of lanky wings. Oubre’s athleticism and versatility makes him a plug-and-play option for nearly any roster.

17. Richaun Holmes, Sacramento Kings (Unrestricted free agent)

Holmes continues to grow as a quality offensive center, averaging a career high 14.2 points per game on 63.7% from the field last season. Sacramento will likely have to clear some cap space to retain him, and Charlotte looms as a team with both plenty of cap space and a hole at center. A return to Sacramento is still in play, especially if the Kings deal Buddy Hield sometime over the next week. But the Kings should be prepared for a competitive market as the six-year veteran hits free agency.

18. Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors (Restricted free agent)

Toronto is inclined to work out a long-term deal with Trent after acquiring him prior to the trade deadline, though perhaps opposing teams could make a sizable enough offer in restricted free agency. Trent is just 22, and his youth could make him an appealing timeline fit for Sam Presti and the Thunder. The Knicks are always worth mentioning regarding the guard market, and the same goes for Chicago. Trent will likely clock in at around $10 million per year, serving as a valuable free-agent addition that doesn’t break the bank.

19. Will Barton, Denver Nuggets (Player option)

Barton declined his player option ahead of 2021-22, but there is optimism he and the Nuggets can work out a deal to keep him in Denver for the coming years. It’s not hard to see why. Barton is a valuable piece on the wing for Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić, able to provide quality spacing as well as some much-needed verve off the bounce. An opposing team could throw an overwhelming offer sheet Barton’s way, though the smart money is on a reunion between him and the Nuggets in free agency.

20. Lauri Markkanen, Chicago Bulls (Restricted free agent)

Markkanen’s size and touch beyond the arc makes him a tantalizing talent, though we haven’t seen him put it all together at the NBA level just yet. And as the Bulls desperately push for a playoff spot, remaining patient with Markkanen appears unlikely. He could command over $10 million per year from rebuilding outfits in Minnesota or San Antonio, both of whom could work with Chicago in a sign-and-trade. Perhaps acquiring Markkanen at the low point in his value could become a steal in the coming years.

21. Derrick Rose, New York Knick (Unrestricted free agent)

Rose consistently provided quality minutes for Tom Thibodeau’s squad last season, averaging 14.7 points and 4.2 assists per game as the Knicks made a surprise run to the postseason. Will a repeat be in store for 2021-22? It might not be up to Rose. He could get squeezed out of New York’s plans if the Knicks land Lowry, Ball or Conley, though regardless of the Knicks’s plans, Rose should still have a sizable pool of options. His instant offense could provide significant value to a contender, especially those lacking in the backcourt (hello, Lakers and Clippers).

22. Devonte’ Graham, Hornets (Restricted free agent)

Charlotte has plenty of cap space, and it’s certainly possible they opt to bring back Graham at a reasonable price. The former second-round pick averaged 14.8 points per game last season on 37.5% from three, and he’s an effective playmaker in the pick-and-roll. Graham isn’t without his flaws. He shot just 38 percent from two last season, and he may not cross 6’0”. Yet as the Hornets look to fast track their way to contention, keeping Graham could be a worthwhile investment.

23. Goran Dragic, Miami Heat (Team Option)

The Heat could very well retain Dragic and use his expiring contract as trade bait, though we shouldn’t rule out a return even if the Heat let him enter free agency. Dragic seized his starting role once again for Miami in the postseason, and he’s a beloved member of an organization with its roster somewhat in flux. There’s still good basketball left in Dragic. If Miami can’t make a splash, it makes sense to ride another year of Dragic at point guard.

24. Reggie Jackson, Los Angeles Clippers (Unrestricted free agent)

The 10-year veteran turned in a career-best stretch in the 2021 postseason as he nearly guided the Clippers to the NBA Finals. Jackson averaged 17.8 points per game in 19 playoff contests, shooting 40.8% from three. He took an increasing share of offensive responsibility as Kawhi Leonard exited the playoffs, and became the de-facto lead playmaker in Game 5 and Game 6 against Utah. The Clipper could get outbid for Jackson, though at 31, his market shouldn’t explode. A return to Los Angeles is very possible for 2021-22.

25. Serge Ibaka, Los Angeles Clippers (Player Option)

Ibaka may have to opt-in to the final year of his contract after undergoing back surgery in June, though there should still be multiple teams interested if he feels healthy enough to bet on himself in free agency. Ibaka is a versatile defender and quality spacer on the perimeter, and his game is tailor made for the postseason. A healthy Ibaka and Leonard could have very well changed the championship picture in the 2021 playoffs.

26. Talen Horton-Tucker, Los Angeles Lakers (Restricted free agent)

The Iowa State product is primed to receive a hefty offer sheet despite just two professional seasons. Horton-Tucker is a lanky wing with an impressive feel as a playmaker, and he will turn 21 early next season. The Lakers can give him a multi-year deal up to nearly $11 million per year given their early Bird rights. Don’t be shocked if his contract ends up near that number despite even given his lack of NBA experience.

27. Kendrick Nunn, Miami Heat (Restricted free agent)

A departure from Miami feels more likely for Nunn than his teammate in Robinson. The Heat could certainly opt to bring back Dragic in free agency, and doing so may not preclude them from adding Kyle Lowry or another impact guard. Even if Nunn does leave Miami, he should receive the midlevel or something close from whoever loses out on the top of the point-guard market. Nunn still has plenty of room, and his instant-offense upside does provide some intrigue.

28. Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Lakers (Player Option)

Harrell’s limited role with the Lakers last season mirrored his frustration regarding the end of his Clippers’ tenure, making a return to Los Angeles a tenuous bet as free agency approaches. Harrell’s skill-set is limited, though the right situation can highlight his strengths in a major way. Harrell is a quality rim-runner and a hellacious rebounder. Perhaps a sign-and-trade is the best bet for both parties.

Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

29. Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks (Player Option)

Portis is likely to decline his player option and cash in after winning the championship in Milwaukee in 2021-22. And his recent run in the postseason should result in a solid collection of options in free agency. Portis shot a blistering 47.1% from three last season, and he’s a physical defender who played with impressive effort down the stretch for Milwaukee. Portis isn’t going to reshape a title contender overnight, though he can be a solid piece on a playoff team in 2021-22.

30. Doug McDermott, Indiana Pacers (Unrestricted free agent)

McDermott turned in his best season as a pro in 2020-21, averaging a career-high 13.6 points per game. And McDermott didn’t just shine as a spot-up shooter. He’s a decent scorer off the bounce and a solid finisher at the rim, sometimes serving as a Joe-Ingles-lite for Indiana. As the Pacers face an expensive salary sheet next season, McDermott could be a cap casualty, adding another appealing option in a deep class of mid-level wings.

31. Josh Richardson, Dallas Mavericks (Player Option)

Dallas’s decision to trade Seth Curry for Richardson didn’t pay off in 2020-21 as Richardson saw limited minutes in the postseason. But a difficult postseason won’t necessarily portend a limited free-agent market. Richardson should be able to secure around his $11 million player option on a multi-year deal if he opts out, with Dallas remaining in play if they don’t add a marquee point guard.

32. Alex Caruso, Los Angeles Lakers (Unrestricted free agent)

Caruso has become an increasingly important piece in Los Angeles’s rotation, serving as a defensive menace and solid floor general in a pinch. Don’t expect anyone to truly break the bank for Caruso, though there will likely be multiple teams chasing him with the mid-level exception. The Lakers would be well served to keep Caruso, who fills multiple voids on an imperfect Los Angeles roster

33. Josh Hart, New Orleans Pelicans (Restricted free agent)

Hart remains a poor three-point shooter, though he more than makes up for it as a defensive ace and secondary ball-handler. As a divorce between Lonzo Ball and the Pelicans looks increasingly imminent, bringing back Hart would be a sensible choice. He could be a pivotal piece in bringing a disastrous New Orleans defense closer to league average next season.

34. Kelly Olynyk, Houston Rockets (Unrestricted free agent)

Olynyk’s versatility and intelligence should make him a coveted rotation piece on the free-agent market. The eight-year veteran shot 39.2% from three in Houston last season, and he fit in seamlessly as a backcourt partner alongside Christian Wood. The Rockets could very well look to bring Olynyk back next season, especially if they opt for Jalen Green over Evan Mobley with the No. 2 pick. In Houston or elsewhere, Olynyk should have no problem finding a home before the start of next season.

35. Nic Batum, Los Angeles Clippers (Unrestricted free agent)

Batum underwent a career renaissance in his first year with the Clippers, serving as a crucial member of their rotation after his career in Charlotte fizzled out in 2019-20. Batum remains a solid defender and a malleable offensive weapon, one who can both spot-up and beat defenses off the bounce. Batum is somehow just 32, and his impressive play last season doesn’t appear to be fool’s gold. He could very well snag another multi-year deal either with the Clippers or a new organization.

36. Danny Green, Philadelphia 76ers (Unrestricted free agent)

Philadelphia severely missed Green in the 2021 playoffs, where his ability from beyond the arc could have proved critical as the 76ers melted down in Game 7 against Atlanta. Add in his ability to defend multiple positions on the wing, and it would be a surprise to see Philadelphia allow him to walk in the offseason. Perhaps a healthy Green can help vault the 76ers to the Finals next season, with or without Ben Simmons on the roster.

37. Andre Drummond, Los Angeles Lakers (Unrestricted free agent)

Drummond continues to put up quality counting stats, and he can be one of the game’s best rebounders when engaged. Yet it’s hard to see Drummond landing anything more than a mid-level exception either with Los Angeles or a different team. Drummond is anything but flexible in pick-and-roll coverage, and his dalliances with post-ups are sure to frustrate any coach. If Drummond adapts to a defined role, he could replicate Dwight Howard’s success in 2019-20. Otherwise, his next landing spot will provide further headaches.

38. TJ McConnell, Indiana Pacers (Unrestricted free agent)

McConnell was one of the NBA’s leading steals artists in 2020-21, and he’s more than an undersized pest in the backcourt. The former 76ers guard shot a career-best 58.6% from two last season, and he can keep a second unit humming when called upon to be a floor general. Like with McDermott, Indiana’s cap situation could a make a reunion with McConnell difficult ahead of next season.

Jeffrey Swinger/USA TODAY Sports

39. Cameron Payne, Phoenix Suns (Unrestricted free agent)

Payne’s ascent in Phoenix marked one of the season’s top reclamation projects. Signed out of the G League before the 2020 postseason, Payne became a trusted third guard for the Suns this year, even taking the reins from Paul in spurts throughout the postseason. Payne’s floater is tremendous. He’s a quality three-point shooter. He won’t earn Jordan Clarkson money this offseason, but a quality payday is on the way for the 2015 lottery pick.

40. Reggie Bullock, New York Knicks (Unrestricted free agent)

Bullock was one of many Knicks to thrive under Thibodeau last season, and he could parlay his strong performance in 2020-21 into a decently-sized contract this offseason. Bullock is a rangy defender with the size to guard fours, and he shot 41% from three last season. As the Knicks investigate backcourt upgrades, Bullock could become a roster casualty.

41. Lou Williams, Atlanta Hawks (Unrestricted free agent)

Williams has noted a desire to stay in Atlanta, and it’s perfectly reasonable to expect him back with Hawks behind Trae Young next season. Williams is a minus defender, and he’s not exactly the most adept playmaker. But he remains a walking bucket, one who could swing a playoff game or two in a pinch. Expect there to be a market for Williams even if he doesn’t return to Atlanta.

42. Bruce Brown, Brooklyn Nets (Restricted free agent)

Brown filled in nicely as a Swiss Army Knife off the bench for the Nets last season. He served as a solid pick-and-roll partner with all three of Brooklyn’s stars, and he was comfortable in space when opposing teams trapped their way into 4-on-3 situations. Brown isn’t exactly going to score a major deal in free agency, though don’t be surprised if we see Brooklyn splurge a bit to retain the 24-year-old.

43. Blake Griffin, Brooklyn Nets (Unrestricted free agent)

We won’t see Griffin dunking over a KIA anytime soon, though he did turn back the clock to a degree in his first season with Brooklyn. Griffin is still a solid roll threat and spacer in pick-and-pop situations, and the Nets had legitimate success in their brief dalliance with Point Blake in 2020-21. If Griffin is alright as merely a rotational piece, a reunion with Brooklyn makes perfect sense.

44. JaMychal Green, Denver Nuggets (Player option)

Green is a perfect role player for a contending team despite his middling counting statd. He can guard multiple positions with his 6’ 8” frame, and he remains a reliable outside shooter and respectable off-the-bounce playmaker. Green is in a similar position to his teammate Barton this summer after opting-out of the final year of his contract. Don’t be shocked if both players return to the Nuggets on a multi-year deal.

45. PJ Tucker, Milwaukee Bucks (Unrestricted free agent)

Tucker got his wish in 2020-21, getting a trade to a title contender as the Rockets completed their fire-sale. And Tucker’s foresight paid off this summer. He won his first championship with the Bucks, and at 36, he should still have multiple options on the free-agent market. Tucker’s toughness and defensive versatility will fit in with any contender. A return to Milwaukee is no guarantee. Seeing Tucker in the 2022 postseason almost certainly is.

46. Jeff Green, Brooklyn Nets (Unrestricted free agent)

Uncle Jeff wasn’t able to secure his first ring in Brooklyn this season, but he once again proved his value as a skilled offensive big man. Green is dynamic off the bounce and proficient as a catch-and-shoot option, and he has a strong rapport with both Kevin Durant and James Harden. Green continues to be an effective player as he approaches his age-35 season. He should command more than the veteran minimum, and the Nets could be inclined to use the mid-level to retain him.

47. Nerlens Noel, New York Knicks (Unrestricted free agent)

Noel filled in admirably for Mitchell Robinson at the five last season, thriving as a rim protector for Thibodeau’s defense in New York. The Kentucky product is still an impressive leaper and strong rebounder, and while he isn’t skilled nor a spacer, there’s still room for him in an NBA rotation. Noel’s athleticism and relative youth could actually result in an affordable, multi-year deal.

48. Malik Monk, Charlotte Hornets (Restricted free agent)

Monk turned his best NBA season to date in 2020-21 after a rocky first three seasons, shooting 40.1% from three as he averaged a career-high 11.7 points per game. The Kentucky product shouldn’t be confused with a complete point guard, though he can serve as an effective spark plug off the bench. With Devonte’ Graham also set to hit free agency, Monk may be on the move this summer after four seasons with Charlotte.

49. Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets (Unrestricted free agent)

Millsap is unlikely to receive a multi-year deal as he faces the final years of his career, and he enters 2021-22 following his worst scoring season since 2007-08. But he still has some value across the league as a rotational big, and he’s a sensible complement to Nikola Jokić when healthy. A healthy Millsap could help Denver reach the Finals in 2022.

50. Austin Rivers, Denver Nuggets (Unrestricted free agent)

Rivers is never one to lack in confidence, and he’s a nice defensive guard off the bench. And while he can light up the scoreboard once in a blue moon, he’s unlikely to earn a multi-year deal. Rivers is an inconsistent shooter, and he hasn’t exactly dazzled in recent playoff performances. Rivers will find a rotation spot next season with his seventh team, likely on a one-year contract.

