Report: Thunder Acquire Favors, Future First-Rounder From Jazz

The Thunder are acquiring center Derrick Favors and a future first-round pick from the Jazz in exchange for a future second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Favors, 30, was a first-round pick of the Nets in 2010 but has spent 10 years with the Jazz. Last season, he averaged 5.4 points and 5.5 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game. The acquisition of the future first-round pick gives Oklahoma City yet another selection in an upcoming draft.

The Thunder had two first-round selections in Thursday's draft, selecting Australia's Josh Giddey sixth and Florida's Tre Mann with the 18th pick. The team currently holds rights to multiple first-round picks in every draft until the 2027 event.

On Thursday, the Thunder acquired two future first-round draft picks from the Houston Rockets (2022 via Detroit and 2023 via Washington) in exchange for the draft rights to Alperen Şengün, the 16th pick.

Favors is under contract for just over $9.7 million this season and has a player-option for just over $10.1 million in the 2022–23 year.

Utah traded out of the first-round of Thursday's draft and later selected Baylor star Jared Butler early in the second round.

