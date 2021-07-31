Report: Bucks' Bobby Portis Declines $3.8M Player Option

Bucks forward Bobby Portis declined his $3.8 million player option and will become a free agent, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Portis, 25, solidified himself as a key player off the bench for the Bucks' title run and had his moment after the game.

"It means the world," Portis said after winning the NBA title. "For 10 months straight, I was at home just working out, really depressed, just real down on myself on not being invited to the bubble with my team. Coming here was the best thing to ever happen to me, man."

Portis averaged 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting a career-high 52.3% from the floor and 47.1% beyond the arc in the 2020-21 season.

The most that Milwaukee can offer Portis is $5.9 million. Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, Portis has non-bird rights with the Bucks.

Portis played for the Knicks during the 2019–20 season but was later released in Nov. 2020 before signing with the Bucks just days later.

Portis scored 16 points in Game 6 of the NBA Finals and had some memorable moments down the stretch. One critical interaction happened with Chris Paul that seemingly foreshadowed the game's outcome with Portis laughing at Paul after the point guard was arguing with an official.

