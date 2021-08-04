Report: Kemba Walker to Join Knicks After Thunder Buyout

Kemba Walker is on the move once again.

The former Hornets and Celtics point guard reportedly agreed to a contract buyout with the Thunder on Wednesday, and he is slated to sign with the Knicks upon clearing waivers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Walker, 31, was traded from Boston to Oklahoma City on June 18. He had three years and $74 million remaining on his contract before Wednesday's buyout.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Knicks are planning to offer Walker a contract worth roughly $8 million in average annual value.

Walker is a four-time All-Star and 2018-19 All-NBA selection and has averaged at least 20 points per game four times.

He spent his first eight NBA seasons in Charlotte before a two-year stint with the Celtics. Walker struggled in 2020-21 with Boston, shooting just 42% from the field and 36% from three, playing in 43 games. The UConn product battled knee injuries for much of last season, and he was off the floor due to injury when the Celtics lost to the Nets in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

New York has now made a pair of splashes in free agency after reaching the playoffs in 2021. The Knicks re-signed guards Derrick Rose and Alec Burks on multi-year deals in free agency, and also added swingman Evan Fournier via a four-year, $78 million deal. In a crowded Eastern Conference, the Knicks appear to be loading up their roster ahead of 2021-22.

