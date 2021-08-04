Report: Kemba Walker to Join Knicks After Thunder Buyout

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Kemba Walker to Join Knicks After Buyout From Thunder

Author:
Publish date:

Kemba Walker is on the move once again.

The former Hornets and Celtics point guard reportedly agreed to a contract buyout with the Thunder on Wednesday, and he is slated to sign with the Knicks upon clearing waivers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Walker, 31, was traded from Boston to Oklahoma City on June 18. He had three years and $74 million remaining on his contract before Wednesday's buyout.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Knicks are planning to offer Walker a contract worth roughly $8 million in average annual value.

Walker is a four-time All-Star and 2018-19 All-NBA selection and has averaged at least 20 points per game four times.

He spent his first eight NBA seasons in Charlotte before a two-year stint with the Celtics. Walker struggled in 2020-21 with Boston, shooting just 42% from the field and 36% from three, playing in 43 games. The UConn product battled knee injuries for much of last season, and he was off the floor due to injury when the Celtics lost to the Nets in the Eastern Conference playoffs

New York has now made a pair of splashes in free agency after reaching the playoffs in 2021. The Knicks re-signed guards Derrick Rose and Alec Burks on multi-year deals in free agency, and also added swingman Evan Fournier via a four-year, $78 million deal. In a crowded Eastern Conference, the Knicks appear to be loading up their roster ahead of 2021-22.

More NBA Coverage:
Grading Kyle Lowry's Deal With the Heat
NBA Free Agency Roundtable: Best Moves, Worst Deals
Grading Lonzo Ball's $85M Deal With the Bulls
2021 NBA Free Agency: Ranking the Top 50 Players

YOU MAY LIKE

kemba-walker-knicks
NBA

Knicks Make Measured Moves in Path Back to Relevance

New York signed Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, but did they do enough to climb the Eastern Conference rankings?

Dodgers fans heckle Jose Altuve
Extra Mustard

Dodgers Fans Relished Chance to Finally Heckle the Astros

The biggest crowd of the MLB season showed up at Dodger Stadium to give the Astros a piece of their mind.

kemba-walker-celtics
NBA

Report: Kemba Walker to Join Knicks After Thunder Buyout

New York native Kemba Walker is reportedly heading home after receiving a buyout from Oklahoma City.

John Collins
NBA

Report: John Collins, Hawks Agree to Five-Year Deal

For his career, Collins has averaged 16.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Andre De Grasse celebrates winning the Olympic gold medal in the men's 200 meters.
Play
Olympics

Andre De Grasse Finally Gets His Olympic Gold Medal

Five years after going viral for smiling with Usain Bolt in the 200m semifinals, Andre De Grasse is an Olympic champion.

Leon Bailey is headed to Aston Villa
Soccer

Aston Villa Signs Jamaica, Leverkusen Star Bailey

Leon Bailey had 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions last season for Bayer Leverkusen.

helen-maroulis-Kawai-lead
Olympics

'This Is a Gift': Helen Maroulis to Wrestle for Bronze at Olympics

Despite a loss in the semifinals, the 29-year-old American is grateful to be back at the Games—and within one match of the victory podium.

WFT rookie Sammis Reyes
Play
NFL

Sammis Reyes and the Path Never Taken

Every rookie has an origin story, but nobody has one quite like Reyes: on a new continent, a new language (thanks to Wu-Tang) and, now, a new sport.