NBA Rumors: Oladipo Returning to Heat, Kanter Back to Boston

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo Returning to Heat

Author:
Publish date:

Victor Oladipo will return to the Heat after agreeing to a one-year contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Oladipo's new deal will allow the 27-year old guard to hit free agency again next offseason while also giving Miami the opportunity to retain Oladipo's Bird Rights. 

The two-time All-Star joined Miami after coming over in a trade deadline deal with the Rockets. 

However, Oladipo played in just four games with the Heat last season after requiring surgery to repair his right quadriceps tendon. According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, Oladipo hopes to return to play in late December or January.

He also previously had surgery on his quad in January of 2019.

The former No. 2 pick in the 2013 NBA draft, Oladipo started last season with the Pacers but was dealt in mid-January to the Rockets as part of a series of moves that saw James Harden end up with the Nets. 

Between stints with the Pacers, Rockets and Heat, he appeared in just 33 games in 2020-21. Due to injuries, he has played in just 88 games over the past three seasons. 

In re-signing Oladipo, the Heat are continuing to bolster their roster. Since free agency got underway on Monday, they have reportedly signed new deals with guard Kyle Lowry and forwards Markieff Morris and P.J. Tucker, and also re-signed guards Duncan Robinson and Max Strus and forwards Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent. 

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NBA: 

  • The Celtics have signed center Enes Kanter to a one-year deal. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)
  • Center Tony Bradley is signing a one-year deal with the Bulls. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
  • The Pelicans, Cavaliers, Celtics and Lakers are all interested in guard Danny Green. (Jordan Schultz, ESPN)
  • The Magic are signing forward Moe Wagner to a two-year deal, uniting Wagner with his brother Franz Wagner, who was the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. (Josh Robbins, The Athletic)
  • Forward John Collins and the Hawks have reached an agreement on a five-year contract worth $125 million. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
  • Kemba Walker has agreed to a contract buyout with the Thunder, and he is slated to sign with the Knicks upon clearing waivers. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
  • Guard Terence Davis has agreed to a two-year deal with the Kings.  (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

More NBA Coverage:
Winners and Losers From Day 1 of NBA Free Agency
Grading Evan Fournier's Deal With the Knicks
Best Signings and Worst Moves in NBA Free Agency

YOU MAY LIKE

Victor Oladipo_4
NBA

NBA Rumors: Oladipo Returning to Heat, Kanter Back to Boston

Oladipo's new deal will reportedly allow the 27-year old guard to hit free agency again next offseason.

Ravens Marquise Brown
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Training Camp Battles: Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

Who will emerge from these training camp battles and help your fantasy football team? Michael Fabiano breaks down the wide receiver & tight end competitions

Separate photos of Jets coach Robert Saleh, Chargers coach Brandon Staley and Falcons coach Arthur Smith at training camp practices
Play
NFL

NFL Mailbag: Which First-Year Coaches Are Most Likely to Make the Playoffs?

Plus, why Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield’s deals could get done before the season, Peyton Manning’s future, and more!

Colombia fans fight at El Campin
Soccer

Riot Breaks Out at Colombian Stadium in Fans' Long-Awaited Return

The game was the first after 17 months of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions to allow fans at El Campín, Bogotá’s main soccer venue.

opening-ceremony-fireworks-si
Olympics

Q&A With Photographers in Tokyo

We asked about the differences in capturing these Olympics.

Chicharito, Carlos Vela and Ricardo Pepi make the MLS All-Star team
Soccer

Chicharito, Vela Headline MLS's All-Stars vs. Liga MX

The two L.A.-based Mexican stars headline a team full of rising stars, league stalwarts and Gold Cup champions.

Simone Biles before the balance beam.
Play
Olympics

Biles Says Her Aunt Died 'Unexpectedly' During Olympics

After winning bronze on the balance beam, she revealed that her aunt on her father's side had died while she was competing in Tokyo.

Scott-Kazmir-olympics
Olympics

Scott Kazmir Is Back Again—and He's Having a Blast

After the Tokyo Olympics, where he is trying to win a gold medal for the U.S., the pitcher will go home to win another chance at the major leagues.