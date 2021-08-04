NBA Rumors: Oladipo Returning to Heat, Kanter Back to Boston

Victor Oladipo will return to the Heat after agreeing to a one-year contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Oladipo's new deal will allow the 27-year old guard to hit free agency again next offseason while also giving Miami the opportunity to retain Oladipo's Bird Rights.

The two-time All-Star joined Miami after coming over in a trade deadline deal with the Rockets.

However, Oladipo played in just four games with the Heat last season after requiring surgery to repair his right quadriceps tendon. According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, Oladipo hopes to return to play in late December or January.

He also previously had surgery on his quad in January of 2019.

The former No. 2 pick in the 2013 NBA draft, Oladipo started last season with the Pacers but was dealt in mid-January to the Rockets as part of a series of moves that saw James Harden end up with the Nets.

Between stints with the Pacers, Rockets and Heat, he appeared in just 33 games in 2020-21. Due to injuries, he has played in just 88 games over the past three seasons.

In re-signing Oladipo, the Heat are continuing to bolster their roster. Since free agency got underway on Monday, they have reportedly signed new deals with guard Kyle Lowry and forwards Markieff Morris and P.J. Tucker, and also re-signed guards Duncan Robinson and Max Strus and forwards Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent.

