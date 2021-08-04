Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: John Collins, Hawks Agree to Five-Year Deal

Author:
Publish date:

Forward John Collins and the Hawks have reached an agreement on a five-year contract worth $125 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal reportedly includes a player-option for Collins's fifth season. 

The 23-year-old Collins entered Wednesday morning as perhaps the most talented player in this year's free agency class still unsigned. The No. 19 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, Collins has spent the first four years of his career with Atlanta. 

For his career, he has averaged 16.6 points and 8.4 rebounds. He eclipsed those scoring marks in each of the past two seasons, averaging 21.6 points in 2019–20 and 17.6 points per game in last year's campaign.

Collins's return to Atlanta marks the latest move for a franchise coming off an Eastern Conference finals appearance. The Hawks have also acquired center Tristan Thompson via a trade with the Celtics, and added forward Gorgui Dieng via free agency. 

More NBA Coverage:
Grading Kyle Lowry's Deal With the Heat
NBA Free Agency Roundtable: Best Moves, Worst Deals
Grading Lonzo Ball's $85M Deal With the Bulls
2021 NBA Free Agency: Ranking the Top 50 Players

YOU MAY LIKE

kemba-walker-knicks
NBA

Knicks Make Measured Moves in Path Back to Relevance

New York signed Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, but did they do enough to climb the Eastern Conference rankings?

Dodgers fans heckle Jose Altuve
Extra Mustard

Dodgers Fans Relished Chance to Finally Heckle the Astros

The biggest crowd of the MLB season showed up at Dodger Stadium to give the Astros a piece of their mind.

kemba-walker-celtics
NBA

Report: Kemba Walker to Join Knicks After Thunder Buyout

New York native Kemba Walker is reportedly heading home after receiving a buyout from Oklahoma City.

John Collins
NBA

Report: John Collins, Hawks Agree to Five-Year Deal

For his career, Collins has averaged 16.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Andre De Grasse celebrates winning the Olympic gold medal in the men's 200 meters.
Play
Olympics

Andre De Grasse Finally Gets His Olympic Gold Medal

Five years after going viral for smiling with Usain Bolt in the 200m semifinals, Andre De Grasse is an Olympic champion.

Leon Bailey is headed to Aston Villa
Soccer

Aston Villa Signs Jamaica, Leverkusen Star Bailey

Leon Bailey had 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions last season for Bayer Leverkusen.

helen-maroulis-Kawai-lead
Olympics

'This Is a Gift': Helen Maroulis to Wrestle for Bronze at Olympics

Despite a loss in the semifinals, the 29-year-old American is grateful to be back at the Games—and within one match of the victory podium.

WFT rookie Sammis Reyes
Play
NFL

Sammis Reyes and the Path Never Taken

Every rookie has an origin story, but nobody has one quite like Reyes: on a new continent, a new language (thanks to Wu-Tang) and, now, a new sport.