Report: John Collins, Hawks Agree to Five-Year Deal

Forward John Collins and the Hawks have reached an agreement on a five-year contract worth $125 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal reportedly includes a player-option for Collins's fifth season.

The 23-year-old Collins entered Wednesday morning as perhaps the most talented player in this year's free agency class still unsigned. The No. 19 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, Collins has spent the first four years of his career with Atlanta.

For his career, he has averaged 16.6 points and 8.4 rebounds. He eclipsed those scoring marks in each of the past two seasons, averaging 21.6 points in 2019–20 and 17.6 points per game in last year's campaign.

Collins's return to Atlanta marks the latest move for a franchise coming off an Eastern Conference finals appearance. The Hawks have also acquired center Tristan Thompson via a trade with the Celtics, and added forward Gorgui Dieng via free agency.

