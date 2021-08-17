Report: Celtics Sign Smart to Four-Year, $77M Deal

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Celtics Sign Marcus Smart to Four-Year, $77 Million Extension

Author:
Publish date:

The Celtics signed guard Marcus Smart to a four-year, $77.1 million extension on Monday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Smart's extension will begin in the 2022-23 season. He will earn $14.3 million in 2021-22. 

Smart, 27, has played each of his seven NBA seasons with Boston after being selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2014 NBA draft. The Oklahoma State product averaged a career-high 13.1 points and 5.7 assists per game last season, though he shot just 39.8 percent from the field. Smart is a two-time All-Defense selection. 

Boston enters 2021-22 seeking its eighth straight playoff appearance, though the franchise has not reached the Finals since 2010. Former Nets assistant Ime Udoka will serve as the Celtics head coach next season after Brad Stevens transitioned to a role in the team's front office

