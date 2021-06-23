Report: Ime Udoka Hired as Celtics Head Coach

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Celtics Hire Nets Assistant Ime Udoka as New Head Coach

The Celtics have hired Nets assistant Ime Udoka as their new head coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Udoka finished his first season with the Nets in 2020–21. He worked for the 76ers last season, and he was an assistant with the Spurs from '12–19. 

Udoka was a small forward in the NBA from 2003–11, playing for the Spurs, Kings, Knicks and Trail Blazers. He retired in '12 before returning to San Antonio to join Gregg Popovich's staff. 

Former Celtics coach Brad Stevens was promoted to president of basketball operations after Danny Ainge stepped down on June 2. Boston considered numerous former players in their search, including Lakers assistant Jason Kidd and Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups. But Boston ultimately opted to hire Udoka, who will be the franchise's third coach since 2004.

The Celtics have reached the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons, though they have not reached the Finals since 2010.

