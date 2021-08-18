KD and Green Say Kerr, Myers Caused Warriors' Split

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green were Warriors teammates from 2016–19, winning two NBA titles in that span. But the two were involved in an infamous altercation during a game with the Clippers in 2018 that many believe led to Durant's eventual departure for the Nets.

But it's not that simple, according to the former teammates. During a conversation on Green's Bleacher Report show, Chips, the two cleared the air and came to an agreement. They believe coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers caused the breakup because of the way they handled the spat.

"It wasn't the argument," Durant said on his decision to leave the Warriors. "It was the way that everybody—Steve Kerr—acted like it didn't happen. Bob Myers just tried to just discipline you [Green] and think that would put the mask over everything."

Durant detailed how he was bothered with the way the team "danced" around the issue and never fully let out everyone's frustrations. Green then detailed his side of things.

Green said that when the team returned to Oakland from Los Angeles, he was pressured by the higher-ups—who he didn't specifically name—to apologize to Durant. Green said he took issue with this and agreed to speak with Durant, but was clear management could not tell him what to say. They agreed Green would sleep on it and the next morning he would decide if he would apologize or not.

The next morning, when Green was asked if he would apologize, the power forward was blunt with team leadership.

"Y'all are about to f--- this up," Green recalled saying. "I said, 'The only person that can make this right is me and K [Durant]. And there is nothing that y'all can do, and y'all are going to f--- this up.' And in my opinion, they f----- it up."

"I think so too," Durant said.

Green was suspended for a game and he says he laughed in Myers's face when he was told the news.

