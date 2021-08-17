Lakers vs. Nets, Knicks vs. Hawks Lead Christmas Slate

It will be a star-studded Christmas in Los Angeles in 2021 as the Lakers are set to host the Nets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The matchup of championship contenders will feature two of the league's preeminent Big Threes. The Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook in July to play alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James, while if healthy, the Nets sport a dynamic scoring trio with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The December contest will be one of the season's most highly-anticipated games, and it could very well be the highest-rated Christmas game in league history.

Lakers vs. Nets isn't the only marquee game on Christmas. Trae Young and the Hawks are reportedly set to face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, reprieving last season's first round playoff matchup. Perhaps Young will have more theatrics in store after silencing the New York faithful in the 2021 postseason.

The full Christmas Day schedule will be announced on NBA TV on Tuesday afternoon. The NBA's calendar for opening week will also be announced.

