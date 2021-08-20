August 20, 2021
NBA
Unchecked: LeBron James is not Washed or Wrong
It’s understandable if LeBron James feels reports of his demise are greatly exaggerated. And while scouts and executives not ranking him as the top player in the NBA isn’t exactly calling him washed, it’s not wild if that’s his spin on it. 

Even I, who believe he held the number one position for longer than any player ever has ignored my hesitancy to take the crown from him and passed it to Kevin Durant

Between the injury and age it’s only natural to doubt James will ever reclaim his throne. Heck, being in the conversation at all heading into his 19th season, one that will see him turn 37-years-old is absolutely amazing in and of itself. 

But he does have a case if he thinks he’s being passed by. You only have to go all the way back to October to recall the last time LeBron was hoisting an NBA championship trophy and a Finals MVP, the only player to secure the latter with three different franchises. Not to mention he was likely poised to win the regular season Most Valuable Player award until Solomon Hill crashed into his knee. That was just this past March. 

So in many ways we are all projecting forward by dropping him in the rankings rather than knowing for certain his run is done. Plus, the greats have always used outside sources to manufacture motivation. I’m pretty sure most of you saw 'The Last Dance' or Tom Brady’s Instagram. James has nothing else to prove. 'Space Jam' may have just been released but he already showed he went to Los Angeles for more than movies. 

If this is how he puts a battery in his back, I get it. LeBron recently gave the likes of KD and Steph Curry credit, he wants to make sure he’s still receiving his. 

Creating a chip on his shoulder hardly separates him from the GOATs, just ask Michael Jordan. The only difference is MJ didn’t have social media.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

robert-williams-celtics
NBA

Report: Celtics Sign Robert Williams to $54M Extension

Robert Williams is the second Boston player to sign an extension in August following Marcus Smart's $77 million deal.

Aug 7, 2021; Canton, Ohio, USA; Broadcaster Joe Buck accepts the 2020 Pete Rozelle Award during the Professional Football HOF enshrinement ceremonies at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Podcasts

Joe Buck on Field of Dreams, NFL, Jeopardy | SI Media Podcast

Jeopardy Guest Host, NFL HOF inductee, and approaching his 20th year partnered with Troy Aikman, Joe Buck covers it all. Plus, NFL vs NBA on Traina Thoughts.

A generic view of a football before an NCAA game
Play
College Football

Sources: NCAA Moving Toward Signing Class Expansion

The move would allow football coaches to replace players they’ve lost to the burgeoning transfer portal.

ray-allen-gulliver-prep
NBA

Ray Allen Hired as Head Coach at Florida Prep School

Ray Allen is following his Hall-of-Fame playing career with a job as the head coach at Gulliver Prep School in Pinecrest, Fla.

Jared Cannonier weekly takedown
MMA

Stakes Are High As Cannonier, Gastelum Prepare for Showdown

The Weekly Takedown: What the middleweight fighters have in common as they prepare to face off, picks for each bout in ‘UFC on ESPN 30’ and more.

max-muncy
Play
Gambling

MLB Betting Odds, Breakdown and Picks for Friday, August 20

A closer look at several key games for bettors to target among Friday's MLB slate.

Martin Ødegaard in action for Arsenal.
Soccer

Arsenal Agrees to Full Transfer for Real Madrid's Ødegaard

Martin Ødegaard made 20 appearances in all competitions while on loan at Arsenal last season and appears headed for a permanent return.

rafael-nadal-us-open
Tennis

Nadal Out of U.S. Open, Ends Season Due to Injured Foot

A chronic foot injury will sideline Rafael Nadal for the rest of the 2021 tennis season.