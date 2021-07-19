Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Unchecked: Space Jam Was a Win For LeBron James
Unchecked: Space Jam Was a Win For LeBron James

'Space Jam' Is a Win for LeBron James: Unchecked

Author:
Publish date:

I promise you this, 'Space Jam' was never going to settle the GOAT debate. So grown folks overly hating on a kid’s movie to defend the honor of a basketball player is strange behavior.

The truth is, the mere existence of 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' is a win for LeBron James. To be culturally significant enough to front the number one film at the box office is no small feat, and let’s be real, he’s the player of his generation with the star power to do so. Which is why the LeBron-Jordan debate exists in the first place. 

That’s not to say the movie is some amazing cinematic achievement. In fact, it shamelessly doubles as a commercial for Warner Brothers’ intellectual property. One of those characters might as well have held up a sign saying “We exist too, not just Disney”.

But it looked cool, had a sweet spirit, made me laugh a few times and most importantly...my kids loved it! And guess when I saw the original 'Space Jam' and loved it? Yeah, as a child! Watch that again right now and report back to me with what you think. Nostalgia is a hell of a drug. 

Therefore, despite a film that features Bugs Bunny executing a step-back jumper not being 'Citizen Kane', it can still be chalk-tossed up as a win for James. 

Like him or not, without LeBron it couldn’t have been made. And even though there is now another Space Jam, I can assure you, Michael Jordan will be just fine.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

MLB-Power-Rankings-Yankees-Cole
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Resetting for Season’s Second Half

With the All-Star break in the rearview mirror, the stage is set for the stretch run to the playoffs as the trade deadline looms large.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift
Play
Fantasy

The Fantasy Case Against D'Andre Swift: Team Futility Overwhelms Individual Talent

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano explains why the only thing standing in the way of D'Andre Swift might be the Detroit Lions

The Olympic rings in Tokyo
Play
Extra Mustard

No, Olympians Aren’t Sleeping on ‘Anti-Sex’ Beds

The beds in the Olympic Village are made out of cardboard, but that isn’t why.

USWNT opens the Olympics vs. Sweden
Soccer

The Top Threats to the USWNT's Quest for Olympic Gold

The U.S. is a clear favorite to bounce back from 2016 humiliation and capture a fifth gold medal, but the tournament field features some familiar foes capable of preventing that.

Kevin Durant #7 of the USA Men's National Team smiles during the game against the Spain Men's National Team
NBA

USA Men's Basketball in Precarious Position Ahead of Tokyo

There is more than enough talent on this U.S. team to bring back gold. The challenge will be molding that talent together.

Jun 2, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) runs the bases after hitting a triple during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Sahlen Field.
MLB

How Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Can Still Win AL MVP

The Blue Jays star is treating the race with Shohei Ohtani as he does fastballs over the plate: he’s conceding nothing.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football QB Scoring Targets: How to Wait for a Quarterback

SI Fantasy insider Shawn Childs shares what you need from the QB1 roster slot and how to best approach the quarterback position on draft day

LEBRON JAMES and Director MALCOLM D. LEE on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures’ animated/live-action adventure “SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release
NBA

Behind the Scenes of 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" is now the No. 1 movie at the box office. Here is what it was like to be on set with LeBron James.