I promise you this, 'Space Jam' was never going to settle the GOAT debate. So grown folks overly hating on a kid’s movie to defend the honor of a basketball player is strange behavior.

The truth is, the mere existence of 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' is a win for LeBron James. To be culturally significant enough to front the number one film at the box office is no small feat, and let’s be real, he’s the player of his generation with the star power to do so. Which is why the LeBron-Jordan debate exists in the first place.

That’s not to say the movie is some amazing cinematic achievement. In fact, it shamelessly doubles as a commercial for Warner Brothers’ intellectual property. One of those characters might as well have held up a sign saying “We exist too, not just Disney”.

But it looked cool, had a sweet spirit, made me laugh a few times and most importantly...my kids loved it! And guess when I saw the original 'Space Jam' and loved it? Yeah, as a child! Watch that again right now and report back to me with what you think. Nostalgia is a hell of a drug.

Therefore, despite a film that features Bugs Bunny executing a step-back jumper not being 'Citizen Kane', it can still be chalk-tossed up as a win for James.

Like him or not, without LeBron it couldn’t have been made. And even though there is now another Space Jam, I can assure you, Michael Jordan will be just fine.