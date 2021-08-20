August 20, 2021
Ray Allen Hired as Head Coach at Florida Prep School

Author:
Publish date:
Two-time NBA champion Ray Allen has been hired as the head coach of the boys basketball team at Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, Fla. 

Allen's work with the prep school just south of Miami will mark his first coaching gig after a Hall-of-Fame playing career. 

Allen was a 10-time NBA All-Star in 18 seasons, averaging 18.9 points per game on 40% three-point shooting. The UConn product is considered one of the best shooters in NBA history, and he is perhaps best known for his game-tying three in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals.

Gulliver Prep struggled last season, posting a 5–16 record. The Raiders won 23 games in 2019-20.

ray-allen-gulliver-prep
