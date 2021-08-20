Report: Celtics Sign Robert Williams to $54M Extension

August 20, 2021
Report: Celtics Sign Center Robert Williams to Four-Year, $54 Million Extension

The Celtics have agreed to a four-year, $54 million contract extension with center Robert Williams, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Williams, 23, is the second Boston player to sign a contract extension over the last week after guard Marcus Smart signed a four-year, $77 million contract extension on Aug. 16. Williams is now slated to be with the Celtics through at least the 2025-26 season.

Williams started 13 games in 52 appearances last year, averaging a career-high 8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. The Texas A&M product is an impressive leaper and improving rim protector, though he's battled injuries in each of his three professional seasons. 

Boston enters 2021-22 seeking its eighth straight playoff appearance and first Finals appearance since 2010. Former Nets assistant Ime Udoka will serve as the Celtics head coach next year after Brad Stevens moved to a job with the team's front office during the offseason. 

