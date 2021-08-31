Movie on Dennis Rodman's Las Vegas Trip in the Works

August 31, 2021
Dennis Rodman's Midseason Trip to Las Vegas Being Turned Into a Movie

NBA Hall-of-Famer Dennis Rodman is getting the Hollywood treatment and one of his most famous storylines will be made into a movie.

During the 2020 documentary The Last Dance, the series revolving around the Bulls of the 90s, it was shown that Rodman once asked coach Phil Jackson if he could have some time off in the middle of the 1998 season. And when Jackson approved of his 48-hour vacation, Rodman went off to Las Vegas and the team didn't hear from Rodman for more than the allotted time. 

But now, Lionsgate will be creating a movie titled 48 Hours in Las Vegas that chronicles the trip. The scripted movie will be produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood for Lord Miller, according to Deadline's Justin Kroll. Ari Lubet, Will Allegra and Rodman will executive produce and the screenplay will be written by Jordan VanDina.

"There’s only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun – or maybe more dangerous – to party with," Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group told Deadline. "And yet that’s not even half of who he is. This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know. We could not be more thrilled to be working with Phil, Chris, Aditya, Ari, Will, and Jordan, and above all, Dennis, whose amazing career and life will make for an off-the-wall hilarious yet completely human and emotional movie. You think you know anything about ’The Worm’? Just you wait!”

A release date is unknown and no actors have been connected to the film yet.

