Report: Rajon Rondo to Return to Lakers on One-Year Deal

August 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Report: Rajon Rondo to Sign With Lakers on One-Year Deal

Author:

Rajon Rondo will sign with the Lakers after he clears waivers Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The one-year deal is reportedly worth $2.6 million.

Rondo, 35, agreed to a buyout with the Grizzlies on Saturday and it was reported by both ESPN and The Athletic that Los Angeles would be front-runners to sign the two-time NBA champion. With the buyout and the new deal, Rondo will still make his $7.5 million salary. 

Rondo was a key part of the Lakers' 2020 championship run but parted ways with the team that same offseason when he signed a deal with the Hawks. He was eventually traded to the Clippers before being dealt to the Grizzlies. During the 2020–21 season  he averaged 5.4 points and 4.4 assists per game. 

SI Recommends

This is just the latest move by the Lakers in an effort to return to the NBA Finals.  They traded for Russell Westbrook and signed other veterans like Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza (Howard was also on the 2020 squad that won the NBA title). 

Injuries to stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis seriously plagued the Lakers in 2021, but with the numerous offseason moves, they could be right back in the mix for the franchise's 17th NBA title. 

More NBA Coverage:

2021 NBA Offseason Awards
 Mailbag: Are the Warriors Serious Title Contenders?
James Harden on Nets: ‘At Full Strength, Nobody Can Beat Us’

YOU MAY LIKE

Drew McIntyre in action against Bobby Lashley
Play
Wrestling

Drew McIntyre: Special Olympics Role ‘Has Changed My Life’

Working with Special Olympics “is an immense honor,” the former WWE champion says.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Tiers (2021): Running Back Rankings Explained

Ranking running backs in tiers will help you make better decisions during your fantasy football drafts

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts (left) and third baseman Justin Turner (10) after his home run in the seventh inning at Petco Park.
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections - Week of August 30

Weekly fantasy baseball rankings and projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

MLB-Power-Rankings-bryant
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Giants, Braves Enter Key Stretches

We've just about reached the final month of the regular season. Here's how all 30 teams stack up.

Rajon Rondo during the 2020 Finals with the Lakers.
NBA

Report: Rajon Rondo to Return to Lakers on One-Year Deal

He won an NBA title with L.A. in 2020 and now will return on a new deal worth $2.6 million.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

mac-jones
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football: Preseason Hot Takes & Reactions

We watched the preseason so you didn't have to and here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2021 NFL season.