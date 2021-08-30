Report: Rajon Rondo to Return to Lakers on One-Year Deal

Rajon Rondo will sign with the Lakers after he clears waivers Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The one-year deal is reportedly worth $2.6 million.

Rondo, 35, agreed to a buyout with the Grizzlies on Saturday and it was reported by both ESPN and The Athletic that Los Angeles would be front-runners to sign the two-time NBA champion. With the buyout and the new deal, Rondo will still make his $7.5 million salary.

Rondo was a key part of the Lakers' 2020 championship run but parted ways with the team that same offseason when he signed a deal with the Hawks. He was eventually traded to the Clippers before being dealt to the Grizzlies. During the 2020–21 season he averaged 5.4 points and 4.4 assists per game.

This is just the latest move by the Lakers in an effort to return to the NBA Finals. They traded for Russell Westbrook and signed other veterans like Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza (Howard was also on the 2020 squad that won the NBA title).

Injuries to stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis seriously plagued the Lakers in 2021, but with the numerous offseason moves, they could be right back in the mix for the franchise's 17th NBA title.

