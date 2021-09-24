September 24, 2021
Manu Ginóbili Returns to San Antonio As Special Adviser

Manu Ginóbili is officially returning to the Spurs as a special adviser to basketball operations. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news of the former San Antonio star's return. He added that the 44-year-old will take on more of a player-centric role and focus on player development both on and off the court.

Gregg Popovich, R.C. Buford and GM Brian Wright reportedly wanted Ginóbili's involvement in the program ever since his retirement, per Wojnarowski

The four-time NBA champion retired in 2018 following 16 seasons with the Spurs, which led to his jersey being retired in '19. Ginóbili was a two-time All-Star and received the '08 Sixth Man of the Year Award. But he was just as popular and talented abroad by earning MVP in the EuroLeague and winning Olympic gold for Argentina. 

