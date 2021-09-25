Jordan Clarkson Shares He Goes to 'A Lot' of Jazz Games

It is rare when professional athletes can go undetected in the community, the margin of possibility narrowing even more when an interview takes place.

However, on Friday, Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson happened to stumble into that rare moment as he spoke with a Salt Lake City news reporter, who was interviewing people around Vivant Arena about their thoughts on the new COVID-19 guidelines. The venue announced that all guests 12 or older had to either show proof they were fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event in order to enter.

Clarkson happened to be in the arena and willing to comment when KUTV reporter Hayley Crombleholme approached him. She proceeded to ask Clarckson, "Did you go to any Jazz games [last year]?"

The 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year answered honestly. "Yeah, a lot."

It was only after the interview that Crombleholme realized she most likely just spoke with Clarkson, tweeting in part, "I have some follow-up questions…"

Although Crombleholme felt embarrassed, Jazz guard Joe Ingles thoroughly enjoyed Clarkson's interview, laughing on Twitter at his candidness.

