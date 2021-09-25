September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Local News Reporter Interviews Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson But Doesn’t Recognize Him

Author:

It is rare when professional athletes can go undetected in the community, the margin of possibility narrowing even more when an interview takes place. 

However, on Friday, Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson happened to stumble into that rare moment as he spoke with a Salt Lake City news reporter, who was interviewing people around Vivant Arena about their thoughts on the new COVID-19 guidelines. The venue announced that all guests 12 or older had to either show proof they were fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event in order to enter. 

Clarkson happened to be in the arena and willing to comment when KUTV reporter Hayley Crombleholme approached him. She proceeded to ask Clarckson, "Did you go to any Jazz games [last year]?"

SI Recommends

The 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year answered honestly. "Yeah, a lot." 

It was only after the interview that Crombleholme realized she most likely just spoke with Clarkson, tweeting in part, "I have some follow-up questions…" 

Although Crombleholme felt embarrassed, Jazz guard Joe Ingles thoroughly enjoyed Clarkson's interview, laughing on Twitter at his candidness. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jun 10, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots the ball before the game against the LA Clippers during game two in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Arena.
NBA

Jordan Clarkson Shares He Goes to 'A Lot' of Jazz Games

The Utah guard went unrecognized by a local news reporter, who was interviewing people about their thoughts on the new COVID-19 guidelines at the arena.

Jack Coan
College Football

Notre Dame's Jack Coan Exits With Injury

The QB was forced to leave against Wisconsin, leaving the game in the hands of Drew Pyne.

Daniel Maldini scores against Spezia.
Soccer

Third Generation of Maldini Family Scores in Serie A for AC Milan

With his goal against Spezia on Saturday, Daniel Maldini followed in his father's and grandfather's footsteps by scoring for AC Milan in Serie A.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons
NBA

Report: 76ers' Simmons Stands Firm on Desire to be Traded

Simmons's teammates tried to meet with him in Los Angeles, but he asked them not to come as he is set on leaving Philadelphia.

Fulham celebrates with 13-year-old fan Rhys Porter.
Soccer

Fulham Celebrates Goal With Fan Who Has Cerebral Palsy

The Championship side's players left the field to celebrate a 50th-minute equalizer with Rhys Porter, a fan with cerebral palsy who recently connected with the club.

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr leaves the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17 at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

NFL Week 3 Best Bets, Picks and Odds: All Eyes on Raiders and Chargers

There are 14 NFL games on the schedule for Sunday. Our betting analysts cut through the clutter and highlight which matchups to wager on.

D.K. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, Fantasy Football
Play
Betting

NFL Player Props Week 3: Five Targeted Best Bets

Wager confidently with Week 3 betting analysis on these over/under bets

Sep 22, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher David Robertson (30) and Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia (28) celebrate as they beat the Toronto Blue Jays to clinch a playoff spot at Tropicana Field.
MLB

MLB Playoffs 2021: Magic Numbers, Clinching Updates

Will your favorite team make it to the playoffs? Here's the current standings, magic numbers, clinching updates and the postseason key dates.