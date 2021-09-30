Report: Kerr Favored to Replace Popovich as Team USA Coach

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is the favorite to replace Gregg Popovich as the head of USA Basketball, Marc Stein reports.

Kerr, 56, served as an assistant coach on Popovich's staff as Team USA won gold in Tokyo. He is a three-time champion as a head coach in addition to winning five titles as a player. As Golden State's coach, he hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2015, '17 and '18.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is also a candidate to replace Popovich at the 2024 Paris Olympics, though his candidacy may be hurt by having no previous Olympic experience, per Stein.

Former Duke star and seven-time NBA All-Star Grant Hill will spearhead the search for Popovich’s replacement. Hill replaces Jerry Colangelo, whose tenure as USA Basketball’s managing director ended after the Tokyo Games.

