Report: Suns Reluctant to Offer Ayton Maximum Extension

October 5, 2021
NBA
Report: Suns Reluctant to Offer Deandre Ayton Maximum Contract Extension

Contract extension discussions between the Suns and center Deandre Ayton have "stalled" as opening night approaches, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

The delay in an extension for Ayton stems from Phoenix's "reluctance to offer a maximum rookie contract extension," per Wojnarowski. Ayton reportedly has "no intention" of signing a contract below the maximum money owed to him after his rookie deal. 

Ayton, 23, can sign a five-year, $172.5 million extension before the Oct. 18 deadline. Bonuses in the contract could lead to the deal be worth to as much as $207 million. 

Signing a new deal before the mid-October deadline would make Ayton the fifth player from the 2018 draft class to sign a maximum contract extension. Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Hawks guard Trae Young have already signed max extensions, as have Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver's Michael Porter Jr.

Ayton averaged 14.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game last season, posting a 66% field goal percentage in the postseason. He can enter restricted free agency next summer if he does not sign a deal with Phoenix. 

