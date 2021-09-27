September 27, 2021
NBA
Michael Porter Jr. Agrees to Five-Year Max Extension With Nuggets

Nuggets small forward Michael Porter Jr. has agreed to a five-year extension that's worth up to $207 million, his agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Porter Jr.'s deal is worth $172 million unless he reaches the designated max criteria and is named to one of the three All-NBA teams this year. 

Porter Jr., 23, is one of the brightest young wings in the NBA and Denver had no intention of not securing him this offseason. During the 2020–21 season, he averaged career-highs in points (19), rebounds (7.3) and assists per game (1.1) He also shot career marks from the field (54%) and the three-point line (45%). 

The 6'10" forward was selected with the No. 14 pick in the 2018 NBA draft by the Nuggets out of Missouri and will be a franchise cornerstone beside reigning MVP Nikola Jokić. 

Porter Jr. joins Luka Dončić, Trae Young and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from his draft class who signed max rookie extensions with the super-max provisions. A great NBA season for the 23-year-old could mean the difference of $35 million. 

