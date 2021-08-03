Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Hawks' Trae Young Agrees to Five-Year, $207 Million Contract Extension

Author:
Publish date:

Trae Young and the Hawks have reached an agreement on a five-year extension worth $207 million, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Young, 22, had a breakout season in 2020–21 and is now set to be the face of the Hawks from the foreseeable future. Young averaged 25.3 points per game during the regular season but left his mark in the postseason. 

In his first ever playoffs run, Young averaged 28.8 points and 9.5 assists per game while leading his team to the Eastern Conference Finals where they fell to the eventual NBA champion Bucks in six games.

The Hawks finished last season as the No. 5 seed in the east at 41–31 and will look to build off their undisputed franchise player. 

More NBA Coverage: 

NBA Free Agency Mailbag
Which Team Should Trade for Damian Lillard?
2021 NBA Free Agency: Ranking the Top 50 Players

YOU MAY LIKE

kyle-lowry-toronto-raptors
NBA

NBA Free Agency Live Blog: Kyle Lowry Joining Heat

Stay up to date with all of the latest news and rumors as NBA free agency kicks off on Monday evening.

Suni Lee competing at the Olympics.
Olympics

Team USA's Suni Lee to Delete Twitter After Bronze Medal

Lee said she "got distracted and lost focus a little bit when I won the gold medal" in women's all-around gymnastics.

Trae Young celebrates a play.
NBA

Report: Hawks' Trae Young Agrees to $207M Extension

Trae Young is sticking around Atlanta as the Hawks look to become a perennial contender in the Eastern Conference.

karsten-warholm-olympics
Olympics

Warholm Destroys World Record to Win 400m Hurdles Gold

Karsten Warholm ran 45.95 to destroy his own world record and win gold in the men's 400 meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics.

Colton Brown of Team USA prepares for his bout with Raphael Schwendinger of Liechtenstein during the Men’s Judo 90kg Elimination Round of 32on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Nippon Budokan on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Olympics

Colton Brown: Judo and Mental Health Go 'Hand-in-Hand'

The American judoka realized early on in his career judo is a sport that addresses and requires mental health practice.

Evan-Fournier-deal
NBA

Grading Evan Fournier's Knicks Deal

Fournier is headed to New York on a four-year deal that could be worth as much as $78 million. The Crossover graded the deal.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul
NBA

Grading Chris Paul's $120M Deal to Return to the Suns

After leading the Suns to the NBA Finals, Paul agreed to a four-year contract to stay in Phoenix. The Crossover graded the deal.

Kyle Lowry
NBA

Grading Kyle Lowry's $90M Deal With the Heat

Lowry is headed to Miami in a sign-and-trade deal. The Crossover graded the deal.