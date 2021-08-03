Report: Hawks' Trae Young Agrees to $207M Extension

Trae Young and the Hawks have reached an agreement on a five-year extension worth $207 million, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Young, 22, had a breakout season in 2020–21 and is now set to be the face of the Hawks from the foreseeable future. Young averaged 25.3 points per game during the regular season but left his mark in the postseason.

In his first ever playoffs run, Young averaged 28.8 points and 9.5 assists per game while leading his team to the Eastern Conference Finals where they fell to the eventual NBA champion Bucks in six games.

The Hawks finished last season as the No. 5 seed in the east at 41–31 and will look to build off their undisputed franchise player.

