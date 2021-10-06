How Much Money Can Kyrie Irving Lose Due to Vaccine Status?

October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Here's How Much Money Kyrie Irving Could Lose If He Misses Games Due to Vaccination Status

Author:

Nets guard Kyrie Irving may very well miss half the season (or more) due to his COVID-19 vaccine status, and the looming situation comes with a staggering financial blow for the seven-time All-Star.

Irving will miss out on $381,181 for every game missed due to local vaccine restrictions in Brooklyn, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks,

That means Irving could lose $15.6 million from his 2021-22 paycheck if he missed all 41 home games, plus $762,362 for missing the two home preseason games and another $762,362 for missing two games at the Knicks (where he would still be subject to the New York City executive order). 

Last week, the NBA confirmed that players who are unable to comply with local vaccination requirements and cannot play will not be paid for the games they miss due to their vaccine status.

SI Recommends

Due to New York City's COVID-19 regulations, Irving will not be allowed to participate in any home practices or playoff home games unless he is vaccinated. On Tuesday, reports suggested that the Nets' hopes of Irving getting the vaccine were 'waning.'

"I like to keep that stuff private," Irving said last week at the team's media day. "I'm a human being first. Obviously living in this public sphere, there’s a lot of questions about what’s going on in the world of Kyrie, and I think I would love to keep that private and handle it the right way with my team and go forward together with a plan.

"Obviously I’m not able to be present there today, but that doesn’t mean I’m putting any limits on the future for me being able to join the team."

Irving played in 54 games for the Nets last season, averaging 26.9 points and six assists per game. The Nets open the season Oct. 20 at Milwaukee. 

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyrie Irving playing against the Bucks.
NBA

How Much Money Can Kyrie Irving Lose Due to Vaccine Status?

Kyrie Irving could miss out on a hefty payday in 2021-22 if he refuses the COVID-19 vaccine.

Stephon Gilmore on the sideline during a Patriots game in 2020
Play
NFL

The Patriots Stared Him Down, But Stephon Gilmore Didn’t Blink

A look at how the star corner used the Patriots’ it’s-only-business M.O. to get paid, then get traded.

urban-meyer-jaguars
NFL

Meyer Won't Resign as Jaguars Coach After Ohio Bar Video

Urban Meyer is returning to Jacksonville for Week 5 despite a "stupid mistake" at an Ohio bar over the weekend.

Charlotte-FC-Logo
Soccer

Charlotte FC to Give Roster Spot to Reality TV Show Winner

MLS's 2022 expansion franchise will be part of a unique experiment as it builds out its inaugural roster.

Alex Shelley in the ring at an indie wrestling show
Play
Wrestling

Alex Shelley Finds ‘Special Kind of Joy’ in Indie Grind

After taking a break in 2020 to work in the medical field, the 19-year veteran is energized by his return to grassroots wrestling.

Clemson offensive players look on during a game
Play
College Football

Clemson’s Offense Is Broken. There May Not Be an Easy Fix

The Tigers’ recent dominance on that side of the ball has seen a steep dropoff in 2021. Has their approach grown stale?

stephon-gilmore-patriots
NFL

Panthers Acquire CB Stephon Gilmore From Patriots

Gilmore is headed to Carolina in exchange for 2023 sixth-round pick to the Patriots.

Justin Fields
NFL

Fields to Start for Bears Going Forward, Nagy Says

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields will be the team's starter moving forward, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday.