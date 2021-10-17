Report: Suns Sign Mikal Bridges to $90 Million Extension

October 17, 2021
Publish date:

Report: Suns Sign Mikal Bridges to Four-Year, $90 Million Extension

Author:

The Suns agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract extension with forward Mikal Bridges on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bridges, 25, averaged a career-high 13.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 2020–21. He started all 72 regular-season games for Phoenix, and he tallied 244 points in 22 playoff games as the Suns reached the NBA Finals. 

Bridges was selected by the 76ers with the No. 10 pick in the 2018 NBA draft before being dealt to Phoenix. He is the second Suns player to receive a significant extension in recent years after Devin Booker agreed to a $158 million deal in July 2018. Center Deandre Ayton is also eligible for an extension before opening night on Oct. 19, though he and the Suns have yet to come to terms on a deal.

