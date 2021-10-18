The Grizzlies signed center Jaren Jackson Jr. to a four-year, $105 million rookie contract extension Monday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jackson, who missed all but 11 games of the 2020–21 regular season with a torn meniscus in his left knee, is the youngest returning player on the league's second-youngest team. He averaged 17.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in '19–20 and earned an NBA All-Rookie first-team selection the season before.

The fourth-year big man also has averaged 18.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game across Memphis's first five preseason games, both of which rank second on the team.

Jackson's deal was announced just hours before the class of 2018 extension deadline. With the deal, the Grizzlies have locked up one half of the young pairing—Jackson and point guard Ja Morant—which led Memphis to its first playoff appearance since '17. Morant will be eligible for his own extension next summer.

The Grizzlies open their season at home Wednesday against the Cavaliers.

