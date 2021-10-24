October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Vanessa Bryant Details Learning of Kobe, Gianna's Death During Deposition

Author:

In a deposition of obtained by The New York Times, Vanessa Bryant detailed learning that her husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna, had died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Bryant was being questioned by a lawyer representing Los Angeles County. 

Bryant is suing the county and some of its agencies for emotional distress that she says was caused by emergency medical workers who took photos of the human remains from the crash site and shared them.

Bryant, 39, said that her assistant knocked on her door at 11:30 a.m. the morning of the crash on Jan. 26, 2020. She was home with her two youngest daughters while her oldest was in a college prep class and her second oldest, Gianna, was with Kobe, who was taking her to a basketball game. 

The assistant told her there was a helicopter crash but five people had survived. Bryant assumed her husband and daughter were among the survivors. She was later bombarded with texts that read "R.I.P. Kobe" as she continued to try and call her husband to no avail. 

SI Recommends

“My life will never be the same without my husband and daughter," Bryant said, per the deposition

She was unable to fly to the crash site due to weather, so Lakers general manager and Kobe's former agent, Rob Pelinka, drove her to the sheriff's station. There, Bryant says nobody would answer when she asked questions regarding her husband and daughter. 

Finally, she said that Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva came with a publicist. Bryant said she wanted privacy and the publicist was asked to leave. Villanueva then confirmed the news that both Kobe and Gianna did not survive the crash. A total of nine people were on board with no survivors

YOU MAY LIKE

Vanessa Bryant at the memorial for Kobe Bryant.
NBA

Vanessa Bryant Shares How She Learned of Kobe, Gianna's Death

Vanessa Bryant said in a deposition that was at home when her assistant knocked on the door at 11:30 a.m. and shared the news of a crash.

Oct 23, 2021; Austin, TX, USA; McLaren F1 Team driver Daniel Ricciardo (3) of Team Australia is interviewed after the qualifying session for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Racing

Ricciardo on Dale Jr.'s Tweet: 'That Gives Me Goosebumps'

The McLaren Formula One star fulfilled a childhood dream as he drove Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo NASCAR stock car.

The ball just inches short of a first down during a game between Iowa State and Oklahoma State.
College Football

Iowa State's Fourth Down Stop Tops Undefeated Oklahoma State

Fans rushed the field at Jack Trice Stadium after the Cyclones upset the No. 8 Cowboys.

f1 max verstappen
Racing

Verstappen Snags U.S. Grand Prix Pole Position From Hamilton

Sergio Perez held the provisional pole position until Lewis Hamilton passed his time in a flying final lap, only for championship rival Verstappen to do the same.

D.J. Uiagalelei (5) and Taisun Phommachanh (7) before a game.
Play
College Football

Uiagalelei Benched, Replaced by Phommachanh vs. Pitt

DJ Uiagalelei was taken out of the game after he threw a shovel pass that was intercepted for a touchdown, but later returned in the fourth quarter to rush for a touchdown

penn-state-illinois-overtimes
College Football

Illinois Knocks Off Penn State After Nine-Overtime Slog

The Fighting Illini tallied 38 passing yards between two QBs compared to Penn State's 165, but dominated the rushing game en route to the sloppy 9OT win.

Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Chase Jones (21) deflects a pass intended for Army Black Knights running back Tyrell Robinson (21) during the first half at Michie Stadium.
College Football

Wake Forest, Army Shootout Shatters Pregame Over/Under Line

The game did not have a single field goal and the third quarter featured 21 points in the span of 48 seconds. In total, 18 touchdowns were scored.

caleb-williams-oklahoma
College Football

Williams Saves Sooners With Genius Fourth-Down Play

Caleb Williams's smart thinking on fourth down saved Oklahoma from a historic upset loss at Kansas.