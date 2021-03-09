SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

Report: Vanessa Bryant Can Obtain Names of Deputies Who Shared Kobe Crash Photos

Author:
Updated:
Original:
Vanessa Bryant reflects at the memorial for husband Kobe and daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant will be able to obtain the names of four sheriff's deputies who allegedly shared "unauthorized" photos of Kobe Bryant's crash site, according to the Los Angeles Times's Richard Winton.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles area in January 2020. An internal sheriff's department report revealed that one sheriff took 25 to 100 photos of the crash site before sending the photos to multiple other deputies. Those photos were then shown to various civilians, including a patron and bartender at a local bar, per the Los Angeles Times

U.S. District Judge John F. Walter ruled on Monday that the deputies' names would no longer remain under seal. Vanessa Bryant can now add the deputies to her civil rights lawsuit against the county and the Sheriff’s Department led by Alex Villanueva, per Winton

"Transparency promotes accountability," Vanessa Bryant attorney Luis Li told the Los Angeles Times. "We look forward to presenting Mrs. Bryant’s case in open court.”

Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit is seeking damages for negligence and invasion of privacy. 

"These specific deputies need to be held accountable for their actions just like everyone else," Bryant wrote on Twitter in February. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Vanessa Bryant reflects at the memorial for husband Kobe and daughter Gianna
NBA

Report: Deputies Who Photographed Kobe Crash to Be Named

Four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies allegedly shared unauthorized photos of the site of Bryant's helicopter crash.

Les Miles exits the field following Kansas football game
College Football

Les Miles, Kansas Part Ways After Sexual Misconduct Probe

A 2013 report alleged that Miles engaged in sexual misconduct on multiple occasions during his time as LSU's head coach.

Dak Prescott runs from a Rams defender during a game
Play
NFL

Cowboys Sign Dak Prescott to $160 Million Deal

Prescott has tallied 106 touchdown passes in five seasons with the Cowboys, posting a 42–27 record as a starter.

The USWNT routs Argentina in the SheBelieves Cup
Play
Soccer

California Rep. Matsui Introduces USWNT Equal Pay Bill

The GOALS act aims to "ensure the World Cup-winning USWNT are paid fair and equitable wages compared to the U.S. Men’s team."

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Play
NFL

Dak Prescott Didn't Cave and It Paid Off

It was a long time in the making, but Dak Prescott finally got what he wanted from the Cowboys with a long-term deal.

isaiah-wilson-tennessee-titans
NFL

Source: Titans Trade OL Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins

Wilson played just four snaps in his rookie season after being selected with the No. 29 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

dak-prescott-cowboys
Play
Fantasy

Top 20 Fantasy Free Agent Destination Predictions

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano focuses on the most notable fantasy-relevant free agents and their potential destinations

Damian Lillard and Paul George square off
NBA

George Says Lillard's Deep Threes Are a 'Great Shot'

Lillard said he and George have shaken hands and put the past behind them after Sunday's All-Star Game