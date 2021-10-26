LeBron James is one of the most famous people in the world, but like everyone else, he's a critic. The Lakers forward shared his disappointment in the hit Netflix show Squid Game's ending earlier this month.

The show ended with the main character electing to not return to his daughter after winning a deadly survival contest and James, the family man that he is, was not a fan of the decision. James bumped into Lakers forward Anthony Davis during a press conference and started discussing the show's ending. Orange County Register's NBA reporter Kyle Goon caught the interaction on video.

"Yeah, I did finish it," James said. "You finish it? You watched it? You done? Yeah, I didn’t like the ending though. I know they start it off with a Season 2, but, like, get on the f------ flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like, what are you doing?"

The following video contains explicit language and spoiler alerts.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show's creator, originally came up with the idea for Squid Game around 2008 but nobody invested in the idea until Netflix back in 2019. It took a long time for his vision to manifest, which made James's comments all the more personal.

In an interview with The Guardian, Dong-hyuk responds to the criticism from James and even takes a shot at James's film Space Jam: A New Legacy.

“Have you seen Space Jam 2?” Dong-hyuk asked. “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

It's unclear if there will be a sequel to the hit Netflix phenomena, but the show's creator will likely pay no mind to anyone's opinion on his creative ideas.

