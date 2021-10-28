Kevin Durant Says Nets 'Miss Kyrie' Amid Early-Season Struggles
The Nets have limped out of the gate to start the 2021-22 season, dropping to 2–3 on the season following Wednesday's loss to the Heat. As Brooklyn struggles to find its footing, questions regarding a certain point guard are beginning to reemerge.
Kevin Durant was asked postgame what was missing from the Nets's offense compared to last season. After a brief pause, Durant addressed the elephant in Brooklyn's locker room.
"I know what you want me to say," Durant said with a laugh. "Yeah, we do miss Kyrie. He's a part of our team."
SI Recommends
Durant said he isn't worried about the Nets offense quite yet. He added Brooklyn is generating "great shots," and the good looks should result in a flood of made triples sooner than later.
"[Irving] is a part of our team but for the most part we've been generating great shots, we’ve been getting into the paint," Durant said. "It's just a matter of us knocking them down. I think it will come.”
Durant has gotten off to a strong start in 2021-22, and he enters Thursday averaging 29.8 points per game on 54.8% from the field. Fellow Nets star James Harden, though, is currently averaging his lowest points per game since 2011-12.
More NBA Coverage:
• NBA Power Rankings: First Impressions for All 30 Teams
• 10 Early NBA Season Trends to Watch
• The NBA 75: Biggest Snubs, Surprises and Ranking Best Players
• How Chicago Became the NBA's Most Intriguing Team