October 28, 2021
NBA
Kevin Durant Says Nets 'Miss Kyrie' Amid Early-Season Struggles

Author:

The Nets have limped out of the gate to start the 2021-22 season, dropping to 2–3 on the season following Wednesday's loss to the Heat. As Brooklyn struggles to find its footing, questions regarding a certain point guard are beginning to reemerge.

Kevin Durant was asked postgame what was missing from the Nets's offense compared to last season. After a brief pause, Durant addressed the elephant in Brooklyn's locker room.

"I know what you want me to say," Durant said with a laugh. "Yeah, we do miss Kyrie. He's a part of our team."

Durant said he isn't worried about the Nets offense quite yet. He added Brooklyn is generating "great shots," and the good looks should result in a flood of made triples sooner than later. 

"[Irving] is a part of our team but for the most part we've been generating great shots, we’ve been getting into the paint," Durant said. "It's just a matter of us knocking them down. I think it will come.”

Durant has gotten off to a strong start in 2021-22, and he enters Thursday averaging 29.8 points per game on 54.8% from the field. Fellow Nets star James Harden, though, is currently averaging his lowest points per game since 2011-12.

