Report: Bulls' Patrick Williams To Miss Regular Season

Bulls forward Patrick Williams will miss the rest of the regular season and undergo surgery soon for a left wrist dislocation, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The No. 4 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft reportedly suffered a perilunate dislocation during Thursday night's 104-103 loss to the Knicks. The second-year rising star ended the evening with six points and two rebounds in over 16 minutes of action.

Wojnarowski reported that there's "hope" Williams' timetable to return could include a playoff run, but coach Billy Donovan told reporters Friday that it's a "pretty significant wrist injury."

Chicago entered Thursday's matchup 4-0 for the first time since the 1996-97 campaign. Albeit early in the season, the Bulls are ranked third in the Eastern Conference, just behind Charlotte and the Knicks who both have the same record as Chicago.

