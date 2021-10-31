Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
NBA
Ernie Johnson's Son, Michael, Dies at 33 Years Old

Author:

Michael Johnson, the son of TNT sportscaster Ernie Johnson, died at 33 years old, his father announced Friday night. 

"This guy we adopted from Romania in 1991 and diagnosed with duchenne muscular dystrophy lived a miraculous life of 33 years," Johnson said in an Instagram post. "We lost michael johnson today and we’re crushed. But we also know we’ll see him again…and that sustains us."

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is an inherited muscle disorder of progressive muscular weakness that is usually found in boys.

"We are grieving and at the same time so grateful for having been witnesses to a miraculous 33 years with michael," Johnson wrote on social media.

Johnson and with his wife, Cheryl, have six children together. He has served as the host of the TNT's Inside the NBA since 1990. The NBA released a statement after the announcement of Michael's death. 

"The NBA mourns the passing of Michael Johnson, the son of Turner Sports' Ernie Johnson," the statement read. "Michael was admired by so many around the league for his remarkable courage and perseverance. We send our heartfelt condolences to Ernie, Cheryl and their family during this difficult time."

