Ben Simmons Reportedly Not Accepting Help 76ers Offering Him

Ben Simmons has not accepted any help from the 76ers regarding his mental health, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

On Oct. 22, Simmons informed the team that he was not mentally ready to play this season.

According to ESPN, instead of keeping the 76ers in the loop regarding his road back to the court, he has not kept the team informed and frustration is mounting. He has instead seen mental health professionals made available by the National Basketball Players Association instead of Philadelphia's resources.

There is no timetable for his return.

Simmons has seen only team physicians and has not been with the Sixers since he informed them that he's not ready to play.

This is just the latest development in a saga surrounding Simmons that stretches back to the 2021 playoffs.

Simmons requested a trade during the offseason after he faced backlash for his performance in last season's playoffs but was never dealt. When training camp began, he was not engaged and was thrown out of practice for refusing to take part in a defensive drill. He was subsequently suspended from the season opener.

More NBA Coverage: