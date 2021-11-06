Trail Blazers GM Under Investigation for Workplace Misconduct

Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen and the franchise launched an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct involving the team's general manager and president of basketball operations Neil Olshey, per multiple reports.

At least one person employed by the team has reported potential misconduct that led Allen and the franchise to open an investigation, according to Shams Charania and Jason Quick of The Athletic.

Portland released a statement on the report Saturday afternoon, stating that they will conduct a "full, fair and independent" review of the matter.

Olshey, 56, joined the Trail Blazers in 2012 as general manager before being promoted to president of basketball operations in '15. He previously worked with the Clippers for nine years as the team's general manager and vice president of basketball operations.

Portland hired law firm O'Melveny and Myers to orchestrate an independent investigation of Olshey. The firm held has interviews with employees in the team's front office this week with several expressing their relief after "10 years of mistreatment leading to mental and physical stress" per Yahoo Sports's Chris Haynes.

The full extent of misconduct allegations involving Olshey is not known right now. While neither Olshey or Allen have personally commented on the situation, the two were in attendance on Friday for the Trail Blazers' 110–106 victory against the Pacers.

More NBA Coverage: