At least for the immediate future, Bucks fans need not worry: Giannis Antetokounmpo is sticking around Milwaukee—"for now."

In an interview with GQ, the 26-year-old star said now that he has accomplished his goal of helping bring a championship to Milwaukee, his next challenge could be elsewhere.

"One challenge was to bring a championship here and we did," Antetokounmpo said. "It was very hard, but we did. Very, very hard. I just love challenges. What’s the next challenge? The next challenge might not be here.

"Me and my family chose to stay in this city that we all love and has taken care of us—for now. In two years, that might change. I’m being totally honest with you. I’m always honest. I love this city. I love this community. I want to help as much as possible."

However, Alex Saratsis, the two-time MVP's agent, attempted to walk back Antetokounmpo's comments. Saratsis said the Greek star is challenge-driven and will go where that ambition takes him, which means he could stay in Milwaukee if that's where he sees a challenge arise.

"I don’t think it’s, ‘I’m thinking about leaving the Bucks,'" Antetokounmpo's agent, Alex Saratsis said. "But I think he’s genuinely like: ‘Okay, I have reached the pinnacle. The next challenge is, let’s repeat.’

"But what happens if you do repeat? What’s the next challenge? What is that next barrier? When you think about it from a basketball perspective, by the age of 26, this kid has accomplished everything. So sometimes you’re going to have to manufacture what those challenges are."

Antetokounmpo averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and five assists against the Suns in the NBA Finals in June, earning him the Finals MVP. Last December, he signed a five-year extension worth $228.2 million, the largest extension in league history.

The forward, who would've become a free agent over the summer without the extension, said he was in touch with NBA stars across the league who urged him to leave Milwaukee.

"Everybody was texting me: ‘Leave the team,'" Antetokounmpo said. "...I chose to stay here even with all the pressure because it’s easier to leave. That’s the easy thing to do. It’s easy to leave."

