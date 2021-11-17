Pelicans' Zion Williamson Cleared to Participate in Contact Drills

The Pelicans announced Tuesday that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills and will begin with one-on-one workouts before moving to full team workouts.

The 21-year-old underwent imaging on his fractured right foot on Nov. 11. His availability for full team workouts will be decided by more medical imaging set to take place on Nov. 24. On Oct. 26, Williamson began doing light running on the court.

There is still no timetable for when Williamson will return to the court.

Williamson, a 2021 NBA All-Star, dealt with injuries in his first seasons in the league. In his rookie season, he played in 24 games while playing 61 games in his second year.

During the 2020–21 season, Williamson averaged 27 points per game while shooting 61.1% from the floor. New Orleans (1–3) won its first game of the 2021 season on Monday as the Pelicans defeated the Timberwolves 107–98.

Last season, Williamson averaged 27 points per game while shooting 61.1% from the floor. New Orleans (2–13) have lost nine of their last ten games.

More NBA Coverage: