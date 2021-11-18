Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
NBA
Report: Ben Simmons Reiterated Trade Demands in Recent Days Amid Standoff

Author:

76ers All-Star Ben Simmons reiterated his desire to be traded in recent days, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

Simmons first reportedly requested a trade from the franchise in August, yet briefly re-joined the team toward the end of training camp. 

While he has since left the team again, Simmons's agent, Rich Paul, recently told The Athletic that he believes the organization's actions in regards to the situation surrounding Simmons's is taking a toll on the All-Star's mental health.

"I truly believe the fines, the targeting, the negative publicity shined on the issue—that’s very unnecessary and has furthered the mental health issues for Ben,” Paul said. “Either you help Ben, or come out and say he’s lying. Which one is it?”

The Athletic is reporting Thursday that there is a list of around 30 players who would satisfy the Sixers as parts of a return package for Simmons. 

According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, as a result of Philadelphia's 8–7 start to the season, some executives around the league believe Simmons's trade value has lowered.

Questions about Simmons's future with the 76ers come after he averaged just 9.9 points per game and shot 33.3% from the field in Philadelphia's seven-game playoff loss to the Hawks. He attempted only 14 shots in the final three games and had just three fourth-quarter field goal attempts in the entire series.

Simmons has four years and $147 million left on his contract, further complicating the situation. 

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, thus far, the organization has tried unsuccessfully to convince Simmons to return to play until a deal can be found.

Philadelphia is action on Thursday night when it plays Denver. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. 

