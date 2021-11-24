LeBron James will make his return after serving a one-game suspension Tuesday against the Knicks. Anthony Davis is "most likely out," according to coach Frank Vogel.

James is coming off his first suspension in his entire 18-year career after his role in a scuffle with the Pistons on Sunday night. James hit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face while boxing him out, causing Stewart to heavily bleed. The Detroit forward had to be restrained by teammates.

The situation escalated when Stewart made numerous violent attempted to get to James but was held off by players and security. Stewart was dealt a two-game suspension for escalating the confrontation.

The Lakers (9–10) have lost four of their last five games and are in desperate need of a win as their early-season struggles continue. The Pacers (8–11) have won just two of their last five contests. Tip-off between the two teams is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Lakers news, head over to All Lakers.